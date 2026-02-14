Wuthering Heights Box Office Collection Day 2: Margot Robbie Starrer Struggles To Touch ₹1 Crore Mark

Wuthering Heights Box Office Collection Day 2: Margot Robbie and Euphoria fame Jacob Elordi feature in the latest romantic drama Wuthering heights. It is an adaptation of Emily Brontë's eponymous novel. Though Wuthering Heights has been adapted several times over the years for the big screens, this one excited fans because of the lead pair.

Not only did fans like the casting of Robbie as Catherine Earnshaw and Elordi as Heathcliff, their interviews praising each other and the trailer led fans to believe that their chemistry will be "off the charts" in the movie. Combined with the fact that it would debut during the Valentine's Week, Wuthering Heights was expected to take a good opening at the box office. However, the gothic romance drama has failed to strike a chord with desi fans and is struggling to touch even ₹1 crore mark after 2 days.

Advertisement

No respite for Wuthering Heights on Valentine's Day

Wuthering Heights minted ₹30 lakh on February 13. On its second day, the collection rose to ₹49 lakh. The 2-day biz currently stands at nearly ₹80 crore. Robbie's 2023 hit Barbie minted over ₹55 crore in India despite releasing in a box office clash with Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer. Wuthering Heights, however, will not witness the same fate as the initial trend in India has suggested.

Wuthering Heights is directed by Emerald Fennell | Image: X

What is Wuthering heights about?

Bronte’s 1847 novel Wuthering Heights is considered one of the most intense and haunting love stories in English literature as it traces the destructive, all-consuming bond between Heathcliff and Catherine Earnshaw, a relationship driven as much by obsession, pride and revenge as by love. The novel has been adapted in Hollywood in 1920, 1939, 1970, 1992, 2011 and 2022. The story has had multiple adaptations in Bollywood as well with Dilip Kumar starring in three - Arzoo in 1950, Hulchul in 1951 and Dil Diya Dard Liya in 1966.