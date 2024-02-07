Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

January 31st, 2024 at 12:26 IST

X-Men Director Matthew Vaughn Says Deadpool 3 Can Save Marvel Cinematic Universe

Matthew Vaughn, director of X-Men: First Class, anticipates that the upcoming Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman-starrer Deadpool 3 might save MCU.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Deadpool 3, Hollywood
Deadpool 3 | Image:AP News
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Matthew Vaughn, director of X-Men: First Class, anticipates that the upcoming Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman-starrer Deadpool 3 might be the much-needed jolt to rejuvenate the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Vaughn, currently awaiting the release of his latest directorial venture Argylle, expressed his excitement about certain scenes between Deadpool and Wolverine, played by Reynolds and Jackman, respectively.

 

A cinematic jolt for Marvels' struggling universe

Matthew Vaughn believes that the banter and interactions between Reynolds' Deadpool and Jackman's Wolverine in Deadpool 3 will serve as a revitalising force for the MCU, which has faced challenges with recent releases like Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and The Marvels. The filmmaker sees the duo of Reynolds and Jackman as potential saviours who could bring new life to the Marvel film landscape, reported Variety.

Deadpool vs. Wolverine

Teasing fans with glimpses of the highly anticipated clash between Deadpool and Wolverine, Matthew Vaughn described the snippets he knows about as "unbelievable." The chemistry and dynamics between Reynolds and Jackman are expected to be a highlight of the film.

 

The anticipation surrounding Deadpool 3 intensified as Reynolds and Jackman recently announced the completion of filming. Directed by Shawn Levy and set before the events of Logan, the film promises to bring back Reynolds as the irreverent Deadpool and Jackman as the iconic Wolverine. Emma Corrin is also set to join the cast, reported Variety.

Deadpool 3 is scheduled to hit theaters on July 26, and fans are eagerly awaiting this cinematic clash between two iconic characters. 
 

Published January 31st, 2024 at 12:26 IST

