What If Jana Nayagan Became A Powerful Weapon In Elections? Vijay Alleges 'Political Conspiracy' Caused Delay Of His Final Film

Thalapathy Vijay is currently in the midst of a professional and personal crisis. The Tamil star is set to contest the Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections in April end with his party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK). He has already completed his movie commitments and will now dive into politics completely. However, his final film Jana Nayagan, which was supposed to debut in cinema halls on Pongal this year in early January, stands indefinitely delayed. Meanwhile, he is also involved in a divorce battle withg his estranged wife Sankgeetha.

Vijay alleged during a recent rally that a "political conspiracy" is at play and that led to a delay in the release of Jana Nayagan. In his impassioned speech addressing his fans in Trichy, where he has filed his nomination from, Vijay demanded "justice" for himself.

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Vijay alleged that various parties had united to oppose him. He also linked the postponement of Jana Nayagan release and the Karur stampede tragedy as part of this conspiracy. "I don’t need to tell you how all the parties have come together to oppose your Vijay. As many said, the conspiracy around the Karur incident, and the fact that my final film Jana Nayagan could not be released. What if it made our close-to-heart relationship even stronger? And what if that film became a powerful weapon in the elections? As a brother, son, as your Vijay, I am fighting for your justice. I need justice as well,” the Leo star said.

Jana Nayagan is directed by H Vinoth. The trailer has suggested that it is the remake of the Telugu hit Bhagavanth Kesari, starring Nandamuri Balakrishna, Kajal Aggarwal and Sreeleela. Jana Nayagan stars Vijay, Pooja Hegde, Mamitha Baiju and Bobby Deol in lead roles.