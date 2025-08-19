Hrithik Roshan Unfollows Jr. NTR On Instagram, Did War 2’s Poor BO Performance Ruin Their Friendship?

Updated 19 August 2025 at 17:31 IST
War 2 has been one of the most anticipated films of the year, starring superstars Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR. Despite a roaring opening, the film has been struggling at the box-office and now it seems the poor performance of the film is affecting real life relationships.
Keen-eyed netizens have observed that Hrithik Roshan, who had struck a friendship with co-star Jr. NTR, has unfollowed him on Instagram. While there has been no confirmation regarding any tiff that the two actors are having, Hrithik’s sudden move has given rise to several speculations as Hrithik still seem to be following War 2 director Ayan Mukerji and co-star Kiara Advani along with most of the colleagues and directors that he has worked with in the past. Interestingly, Hrithik's father, Rakesh Roshan is still following Jr. NTR on the platform.
Directed by Ayan Mukerji, War 2 has been made on a budget of whopping Rs. 400 crores, and despite a good opening of Rs. 52 crores, has seen a dip of about 73% during the weekend according to the numbers shared by Sacilink. The reviews of the film has not been overwhelmingly positive with critics pointing out the weak storyline and a lack of emotional depth in the narrative of the film despite the ambitious visuals and decent action choreography.
