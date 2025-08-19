War 2, Coolie Box Office Collection Day 5: Both Films Register Lukewarm Biz On First Monday, Multiplexes Cancel Multiple Shows Of Hrithik Roshan Starrer

War 2, Coolie Box Office Collection Day 5: Both the films opened to a massive fan frenzy on the eve of Independence Day. Despite the extended weekend to their benefit, the films failed to perform at the ticketing counter. The collections plummeted even further on the first Monday of release.

War 2 and Coolie fail the Monday test at box office

War 2 opened to a decent ₹ 52 Cr at the box office. Though the number is staggering, experts expected the YRF actioner to rake in much more collection given the star power of Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR and the credibility of the production house. The movie witnessed slight growth in business on Independence Day, only for the production to decline on all subsequent days. The movie concluded the opening weekend of release with over ₹174 crore in collections. The collection of War 2 declined significantly on Monday as the film raked in only ₹8.50 crore. The Hrithik Roshan starrer has now amassed a total of ₹183.35 crore in the 5-day theatrical run.



Despite receiving an ‘A’ certificate from CBFC and releasing on fewer screens, Coolie has outperformed War 2. Ever since its release, the Rajinikanth starrer has been raking in more numbers than the YRF actioner. The film opened to ₹65 crore in India and concluded the first weekend with a staggering ₹194 crore at the box office. Despite the performance, Coolie witnessed its lowest single-day business on the first Monday and minted just ₹12 crore. In just 5 days of release, the film has breached the ₹200 cr mark domestically.



