Ileana D'Cruz embraced motherhood last year after welcoming her son Koa Phoenix Dolan on August 1. Since then she has been documenting her motherhood journey on her social media handle. Six months after the birth of her son, the actress opened up about postpartum depression, expressing that she is navigating it one day at a time.

Ileana D’cruz opens up about ‘alienating feeling’

Taking to her Instagram handle, Ileana shared a selfie looking all exhausted after doing her mother's duties. In the caption, she dropped a long note sharing that she is unable to find time for herself as she is stuck between full-time mama duties and managing the house. She started her note by writing, "It’s been a while since I’ve really taken a photo of myself or posted something on here. Between being a full-time mama and keeping house, I don’t seem to find time for myself. I’m mostly in pjs and a messy unattractive mom bun to keep my hair away from my munchkin’s little grabby hands and so the thought of pouting for a selfie just doesn’t really cross my mind... haha..."

(A photo of Ileana | Image: Instagram)

She acknowledged that since the birth of her first child, she has been sleep-deprived and the days have been "tough". Ileana added that she is not complaining, but thinks that people don't talk much about postpartum depression. "It’s very real. And it’s an incredibly alienating feeling. And I’m trying every day to work on making some time to get myself feeling better. A 30-minute workout and 5-minute shower post works wonders really. But sometimes I can’t manage that. So what I’m trying to say is I’m working on coming back here and giving you a glimpse into my new life now," she continued.

The Barfi actress further confessed that she hasn't been one of those moms who've bounced back immediately. She's being kinder on herself and her body, and getting to a stronger healthy at her own pace." She signed off by writing, "But I’m coming back. That’s all. Thanks for sticking around and reading."

Ileana D'Cruz is returning to the big screen after 5 years

The actress is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Tera Kya Hoga Lovely, co-starring Randeep Hooda. The social comedy-drama, revolving around India's obsession with fair skin, is slated to hit the theatres on March 8.