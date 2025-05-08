India's Big Diplomatic Strike on Pakistan: Govt Asks OTT Platforms To Remove Pakistani Content Amid Ongoing Operation Sindoor

In the interest of National security, amid the ongoing Operation Sindoor, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has directed all OTT platforms, streamers and intermediaries to discontinue and remove all content originating from Pakistan. All Pakistani films, music, web series and podcasts will have to be removed with immediate effect. This comes after the barbaric terrorist attack in Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22, which claimed the lives of 26 innocent tourists. Following the attack, the Indian Armed Forces launched Operation Sindoor, which razed 9 terrorist base camps in Pakistan, neutralising more than 100 terrorists. In a strong diplomatic move, sending a clear message of ‘no tolerance’ for terrorism policy, the government has now implemented a blanket ban on all content from Pakistan.



Additionally, the ministry has also issued an advisory for streamers to exercise caution while featuring, transmitting, publishing and exhibiting any content that affects the ‘sovereignty and integrity of India’, ‘threatens, endangers, jeopardises the security of the State' or is ’detrimental' to India's relation with foreign countries.



Offical order by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting | Image: X

