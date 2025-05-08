India's Big Diplomatic Strike on Pakistan: Govt Asks OTT Platforms To Remove Pakistani Content Amid Ongoing Operation Sindoor

Updated May 8th 2025, 17:55 IST
In the interest of National security, amid the ongoing Operation Sindoor, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has directed all OTT platforms, streamers and intermediaries to discontinue and remove all content originating from Pakistan. All Pakistani films, music, web series and podcasts will have to be removed with immediate effect. This comes after the barbaric terrorist attack in Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22, which claimed the lives of 26 innocent tourists. Following the attack, the Indian Armed Forces launched Operation Sindoor, which razed 9 terrorist base camps in Pakistan, neutralising more than 100 terrorists. In a strong diplomatic move, sending a clear message of ‘no tolerance’ for terrorism policy, the government has now implemented a blanket ban on all content from Pakistan.
Also Read: Pakistani Actors Slammed For Backing Country That Harbours Terrorists
Additionally, the ministry has also issued an advisory for streamers to exercise caution while featuring, transmitting, publishing and exhibiting any content that affects the ‘sovereignty and integrity of India’, ‘threatens, endangers, jeopardises the security of the State' or is ’detrimental' to India's relation with foreign countries.
Also Read: Massive Digital Strike On Pakistan: Modi Govt Bans 16 YouTube Channels Following Pahalgam Terror Attack, Say Sources
Also Read: Hania Aamir, Ali Zafar, Mahira Khan's Instagram Handle Banned In India After Crackdown On 'Provocative' Pakistani YT Channels
Previously, in a massive crackdown, the Government of India banned 16 Pakistani YouTube channels, including Dawn News, Samaa TV, Ary News, and Geo News, for disseminating provocative and communally sensitive content, false and misleading narratives and misinformation against India, its Army and security agencies. The Instagram accounts of all Pakistani artists and celebrities have also been banned in India since April 30. Pakistani artists and crew members have also been banned from working in the film industry, henceforth.
Get Current Updates on Operation Sindoor Live News along with India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and India Strikes Pakistan Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Published May 8th 2025, 17:37 IST