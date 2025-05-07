Mahira Khan, Fawad Khan, Hania Aamir, Other Pakistani Actors Slammed For Backing Country That Harbours Terrorists

Pakistani actors like Fawad Khan, Hania Aamir and Mahira Khan are facing the internet's wrath for condemning the Operation Sindoor carried out by the Indian Armed Forces as a retaliation to the barbaric terrorist attack in Pahalgam on April 22, which claimed the lives of 26 innocent tourists. In a joint mission, the Indian Army and Indian Air Force razed terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK) in the intervening night of May 6 and May 7. Over 100 terrorists were neutralised in the brave and valour operation, which avenged the deaths of innocent tourists in Pahalgam. While the whole nation is cheering Operation Sindoor and the Indian government for their ‘no tolerance’ on terrorism approach, Pakistani celebrities have taken to their Instagram accounts to oppose it, following which they received severe backlash.

Shameless: Netizens slam brazen Pakistani actors for ‘supporting terrorism'

The Instagram accounts of all Pakistani artists and actors were banned in India on April 30 as a strong measure against the Pahalgam attack. However, screenshots of their social media posts were shared by NRIs who are now trolling Hania Aamir, Mahira Khan and Fawad Khan for calling Operation Sindoor ‘cowardly’. Actor Fawad Khan, who has worked in Bollywood movies like Kapoor & Sons, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and Abir Gulaal wrote, “My deepest condolences to the families of those injured and killed in this shameful attack. I pray for the souls of the deceased and strength for their loved ones in the days to come. A respectful request to all: stop stoking the flames with rabble-rousing words. It is not worth the lives of innocent people. May better sense prevail. InshaAllah. Pakistan Zindabad. (sic)"

Raees actress Mahira Khan shared a brazen post by Fatima Bhutto and wrote, “Seriously cowardly!!! May Allah protect our country, may better sense prevail. Ameen,” and added, “You attack cities, in the middle of the night and call it a victory? Shame on you.”



Sanam Teri Kasam actress Mawra Hocane wrote, “Strongly condemn India’s cowardly attack on Pakistan.. Innocent civilians have lost their lives.. May Allah protect us all.. may sense prevail.. Ya Allah ho Ya Hafizo.. #PakistanZindabad.”

Netizens slam Pakistani actors | Image: X, Instagram

In a long note, the Kabhi Hum Kabhi Tum star Hania Aamir wrote on Instagram, “I don’t have fancy words right now. I just have anger, pain, and a heavy heart. A child is gone. Families are shattered. And for what? This is not how you protect anyone. This is cruelty—plain and simple. You don’t get to bomb innocent people and call it strategy. This is shameful. This is cowardly. And we see you.”