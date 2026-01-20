India's Most Expensive Biopic Has More Budget Than Baahubali 2, Adipurush, Brahmastra

Malayalam actor Unni Mukundan is featuring as Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the upcoming biopic titled Maa Vande. The movie's shoot began in December last year and this project is turning out to be an exciting one for more reasons than its subject. As per a latest report, a mega budget has been allocated for the biopic on PM Modi and it seems as if makers are leaving no stones unturned in making this a big screen spectacle.

About Maa Vande, the makers shared that the film is a powerful biographical drama that "celebrates Indian soil, a mother’s will, and the unyielding determination that forged the destiny of a nation". It draws from real-life incidents, weaving together the personal and political facets of PM Modi’s life with authenticity, dignity and scale.

Marco star Unni Mukundan will essay PM Modi in Maa Vande

As per online buzz, the makers have allocated ₹400 crore+ as the budget of the film, making it not just one of the most expensive biopics to be made in India, but also one of the most expensive Indian movies. Maa Vande is being shot using the ARRI Alexa 265 camera with Cooke lenses, marking a first-of-its-kind attempt globally. The upcoming biopic is expected to feature high-end technical values and extensive VFX work. It is being planned as a pan-India release in multiple languages, along with an English version. Hollywood star Jason Momoa, known for Aquaman and Game Of Thrones, is reportedly being approached for a key role in the biopic.

Unni Mukundan began shooting for Maa Vande last year in December

The reported budget of Maa Vande is more than that of movies like Brahmastra Part 1, Adipurush, Saaho, Thugs Of Hindostan, Padmaavat, Baahubali 2 and more big scale Indian productions.

