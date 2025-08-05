Instead Of Ranjhaana, We Wish Makers Changed These Movie Ending And Salvaged The Film

The decision to change the climax of Raanjhanaa using AI had not only angered the maker and the lead actor, but even die-hard fans of the movie do not seem excited about the decision. The prevailing opinion on the internet is that the ending was the soul of the movie and changing it renders the movie pointless.

Even though Raanjhanaa did not deserve an AI-altered ending, there are a few movies in Bollywood that could have benefited from the same. These are perfectly good movies that were done dirty due to their shoddy and irrelevant endings. Here are 5 movies that deserve a different climax using AI instead of Raanjhanaa.

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil

Gorgeous locations, soul-stirring music, and an ‘ek tarfa pyaar’ angle that actually worked – Ae Dil Hai Mushkil had it all. But the moment Alizeh, played by Anushka Sharma, enters the frame with a bald-head and announces to Ayaan, played by Ranbir Kapoor, that she has cancer, it all falls flat. Absolutely any other conclusion to their story would have been more acceptable.

Delhi 6

The entire film is an absolute treat. The real locations, Rahman’s music, the urban panic that deepens the poorly concealed societal faultlines escalating into mindless violence is all done beautifully by director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra. But the climax of the film feels almost conceptualized by a different person. Abhishek Bachchan’s soul goes up in heaven, eats jalebi with his grandfather (played by Amitabh Bachchan) and voila! He is resurrected! Surely there was a better way to close the film.

Paa

The tonal shift in the movie is jarring to say the least. Most of the film feels grounded in genuine human emotions and bondings. However, in the climax, as Auro (Amitabh Bachchan) lies in her death bed due to progeria, his parents (played by Abhishek Bachchan and Vidya Balan) take ‘pheras’ around his hospital bed. That is peak Hindi soap opera logic and should have not been in a R. Balki directorial. Them simply mourning the loss of Auro together with their union implied would have sufficed.

Dhoom 3

The Dhoom franchise movies follows a typical template which despite being predictable, feels enjoyable. But Dhoom 3 strays away from the format. An otherwise entertaining film in its entirety, it has the oddest endings. Fans can’t help but be frustrated at logic that compels Sahir and Samar (both played by Aamir Khan) to fall into their death. There were multiple ways to end the story and all of them would have been better than this.

Talaash