Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's pre-wedding festivities are in full swing in Udaipur. On Monday, the couple's mehendi ceremony took place and several photos of the bride and groom from the ceremony are doing the rounds on the internet. Earlier in the day, a new video of Nupur flaunting his dance moves also went viral on social media.

Nupur, Mithila dance to Jugnoo in viral video

In a video shared by a paparazzo account, Nupur can be seen dancing with actors Mithila Palkar and Zayn Marie (Ira's cousin), on Badshah's popular track Jugnoo. They even performed the song's signature step. In the video, Nupur is seen in a pink shirt, black waistcoat and a pink stole around his neck. For the occassion, Mithila donned a pink top, skirt and shrug.



Ira Khan who looked radiant in an ivory lehenga also showed her dance moves.

Kiran dedicates a song to the newlyweds

Kiran Rao, who was also at the wedding festivities was heard singing an English song for the newlyweds. She also flaunted her dance moves on the floor.

Reports suggested that Nupur and Ira met during the COVID-19 lockdown when Nupur who is a fitness coach was training Aamir and Ira was living with her father.

The duo had an engagement party in November last year. The three-day celebration at Taj Aravali Resort & Spa, Udaipur will end on January 10 with a vow exchange.

Ira is the daughter of Aamir and his first wife Reena. They also have a son, Junaid who is currently prepping to become an actor like his father.