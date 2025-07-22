Is Aamir Khan's Next Film About The Sonam Raghuvanshi’s Honeymoon Murder Case? He Answers!

After registering a success with Sitaare Zameen Par earlier this year, it was rumoured that Aamir Khan is all set to make a movie on the shocking honeymoon murder case that rocked the country this year.

However, according to recent media reports, Aamir Khan has refuted any such claims. In a chat with a popular entertainment outlet, the actor said, “There is absolutely no truth to it." The actor also expressed his bafflement at the rumours, adding, "I honestly don’t know where these stories start.”

For the unversed, the nation was shocked with the Meghalaya honeymoon murder case. Sonam (24) and Raja Raghuvanshi (28) who got married on May 11th, arrived in Meghalaya for their honeymoon. They went missing on May 23. Ten days later, Raja's body was found in a gorge. Sonam surrendered to police in Uttar Pradesh on June 9 and was arrested along with her alleged lover, Raj Kushwaha, and three others, all accused of planning and carrying out Raja's murder. The news had created quite a stir among the masses when it first came out