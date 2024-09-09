Published 02:38 IST, September 10th 2024

Is Alia Bhatt's Jigra A Remake Of Sanjay Dutt's 90s Classic With A Twist?

Alia Bhatt's Jigra teaser trailer gave a glimpse into the plotline, hinting that the story might not be original but inspired by Sanjay Dutt’s 1993 Gumrah.