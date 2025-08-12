Jaya Bachchan Pushes Man Over Selfie Attempt Outside Delhi’s Constitution Club, Viral Video Sparks Debate

Updated 12 August 2025 at 18:27 IST
Jaya Bachchan is no stranger to public displays of rage, especially when it comes to people taking her pictures without permission, be it paps or fans. In a recent video that is going viral on the internet, the veteran actress can be seen, yet again, reacting angrily to a fan sneakily trying to get a picture with her.
The incident took place outside Constitution Club in Delhi where Jaya Bachchan had gone to attend an event. The video shows her shoving a man who was trying to get close to her with the intention of taking a picture. She was also visibly angry and reprimanded him harshly for the same.
The incident has the internet divided as some understand her need for establishing boundaries while others are calling the reaction rude given she chose to have a public life.
One user commented on the video, “I don't understand why she is so bitter and rude to people. I know it's your privacy etc. But hey, you chose this life.” Another echoed the same feeling and wrote, “Now she's started raising hands as well ? Is this allowed?. However, there were few who defended her actions. One comment read, “But yeh selfie lene wale bhi toh they come so close. Any lady will be uncomfortable. Kya unke selfie Lena hai”, while another said, “She is right everyone should know their limits”
Published By : Avipsha Sengupta
Published On: 12 August 2025 at 18:27 IST