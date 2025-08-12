Jaya Bachchan Pushes Man Over Selfie Attempt Outside Delhi’s Constitution Club, Viral Video Sparks Debate

Jaya Bachchan is no stranger to public displays of rage, especially when it comes to people taking her pictures without permission, be it paps or fans. In a recent video that is going viral on the internet, the veteran actress can be seen, yet again, reacting angrily to a fan sneakily trying to get a picture with her.

The incident took place outside Constitution Club in Delhi where Jaya Bachchan had gone to attend an event. The video shows her shoving a man who was trying to get close to her with the intention of taking a picture. She was also visibly angry and reprimanded him harshly for the same.

The incident has the internet divided as some understand her need for establishing boundaries while others are calling the reaction rude given she chose to have a public life.