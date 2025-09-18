Jolly LLB 3 Makers Lock Horns With Multiplex Chain PVR, Shows De-Listed on Ticketing Platforms

As the Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi starrer Jolly LLB 3 hit the theatres, audiences are confused about the delisting of the Subash Kapoor directorial from the popular ticketing platforms.

As per an exclusive report on Pinkvilla, the issue arises from the producers of Jolly LLB 3, Viacom 18, taking a stand against paying the Visual Print Fee or VFP that multiplexes charge the production companies. The report on Pinkvilla quotes a source, “Viacom 18 had signed an agreement with National Chains for exemption in VPF (Virtual Print Fees), and the same has been implemented over the last few years. However, in a sudden turn of events, PVRInox started to demand a Virtual Print Fee to the tune of Rs 3.50 crore from the producers of Jolly LLB 3. When the producers refused to pay the amount by putting the agreement to the forefront, the multiplex leader started to threaten them to stall the release at all their properties.”

The source further argues, “How is it that the Hollywood films are exempt from the charges, but the Indian films have to pay a huge sum? That aside, PVRInox was well aware of the agreement with Viacom 18 about the exemption to VPF. Why is it that they are waking up to demand the amount 2 days before the release, that too after commencing the advance booking? The last-minute tactics are damaging to the film, and they are trying to get money by tapping into the vulnerabilities of the producers.”

