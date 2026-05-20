Jr NTR Look In Dragon: Ayan Mukerji And YRF Face Brutal Trolling After Prashant Neel Directorial's First Glimpse, Here's Why

The much-awaited first look of Jr NTR starrer Dragon was released by the makers on May 20, on the ocassion of the actor's 42nd birthday. The first glimpse from the Prashanth Neel directorial is being unanimously hailed by fans of the actor with 11k posts on X (formerly Twitter), at the time of publishing. The appreciation for Jr NTR's Dragon first look has also triggered comparisons of the actor's look from Ayan Mukerji's War 2.

Ayan Mukerji did him dirty: Jr NTR fans fume over War 2 again after Dragon first look

Jr NTR's release before Dragon was War 2, which marked his debut in Bollywood. The popular Telugu actor portrayed the role of the antagonist opposite Hrithik Roshan in the movie directed by Ayan Mukerji. Despite being mounted on a massive budget, the movie, which was a part of YRF's spyverse, underperformed at the box office and received a critical response from cinephiles.

Following the first glimpse of Dragon, netizens revisited the War 2 debacle. Fans of Jr NTR argued that Ayan Mukerji ‘did him dirty’ by not showing him as a worthy antagonist. Fresh allegations of the actor's role not carrying enough weight have surfaced. Some fans have even argued that the first glimpse of Dragon promises a btter face off between Anil Kapoor and Jr NTR, which was missing in War 2.



Also Read: Dragon Glimpse: Jr NTR Is A Gritty Villain, Anil-Rukmini Add Gravity

Dragon is slated to release in theatres on June 11 2027. Directed by the KGF filmmaker Prashanth Neel, the film promises to be a grand cinematic spectacle filled with action-packed scenes.





Also Read: Jr NTR Rings In Midnight Birthday Celebration With Fans Outside His Home