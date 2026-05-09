Cronyism Before Becoming CM? Vijay's Entourage During Lok Bhavan Meet With Governor Sparks Controversy

After much speculation and uncertainty over the numbers game in the Tamil Nadu State Assembly, Vijay is all set to become the CM of the state. His oath-taking ceremony will be held on Sunday (May 10), amid immense fanfare from his party supporters and fans. With help from other parties, TVK was able to claim a clear majority in the Assembly and will now form the government. After the poll results were declared on Monday (May 4), Vijay met Tamil Nadu governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar four times to prove his majority.

Vijay met Tamil Nadu governor in Lok Bhavan with his business associates | Image: X

During the meeting on May 8, Vijay's entourage invited scrutiny and unwarranted attention. Filmmaker K Venkata Narayana of KVN Productions, the producer of upcoming movies Toxic and Jana Nayagan, and businessman Vishnu Reddy were seen in the high-profile meeting linked to government-formation discussions. Their presence has drawn scrutiny because neither of them is publicly known to hold any formal party post in Vijay's TVK, yet both appear to enjoy unusual access to the actor-turned-politician during these sensitive times.

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Many claimed that since Narayana and Reddy enjoy proximity to Vijay, they will receive undue advantage in the state once Vijay is sworn in as the CM. The allegations of cronyism against Vijay are already rife and this is happening even before he has formally assumed the post of Tamil Nadu CM.

In this year's elections, Vijay and his party TVK, contesting elections for the first time, ended the six-decade duopoly of the two Dravidian parties, the DMK and the AIADMK in Tamil Nadu. “The swearing-in ceremony will be held at Nehru Stadium, Chennai on 10th May 2026 at 10 AM,” the Lok Bhavan said in a statement, adding that Vijay will have to seek a vote of confidence in the Assembly by Wednesday.