Drishyam To Have 5 Parts Like Avatar? Mohanlal's Big Tease At Trailer Launch Surprises Fans

Mohanlal's Drishyam 3 is one of the most anticipated sequels in Indian cinema. The movie is set to hit the big screens on May 21, and overseas pre-sales have already begun and have witnessed an overwhelming initial response. While for many, Drishyam 3 would mark the conclusion of the franchise, Mohanlal, director Jeethu Joseph and the team may have a surprise up their sleeves.

At the trailer launch event of Drishyam 3, Mohanlal said that they might make the fourth and fifth parts of the franchise in the future but it would depend on how the upcoming threequel is received by the audiences. He also teased fans by saying that there was also the possibility of making Drishyam 5 before Drishyam 4. "Let people watch the film and decide whether we should do sequels like 4 and 5 for Drishyam. Antony (Perumbavoor, producer of the Drishyam franchise) has got a very different plan. He said, we will do 5 first and then four," the Malayalam star said.

Drishyam 3 will release worldwide on May 21, which also marks franchise star Mohanlal's birthday. On choosing this date, Mohanlal shared, "Honestly, it is a coincidence. When we were finalising the release date, we realised May 21 falls on a Thursday. We see the opportunity to bring Georgekutty back to audiences on my birthday itself as a significant moment. When Antony (Perumbavoor) said there could be no better birthday gift for fans, we all agreed."

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Drishyam franchise has also been remade in Hindi and Telugu | Image: X

Drishyam franchise began in 2013. In 2021, Mohanlal returned as Georgekutty in the sequel. However, Drishyam 2 debuted directly on OTT due to the coronavirus pandemic. The makers also released the second part again in theatres ahead of Drishyam 3's release on May 21. The success of the franchise in Malayalam also spawned remakes in Hindi and Telugu with Ajay Devgn and Vankatesh Daggubati respectively.