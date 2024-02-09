Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 8th, 2024 at 23:06 IST

After KGF, Sanjay Dutt To Collaborate With Darshan Thoogudeepa For His Next Kannada Film?

Recently the KVN productions shared a couple of photos of actor Sanjay Dutt that also featured Kannada star Darshan, speculating new project.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Sanjay Dutt
Sanjay Dutt | Image:KVN Production/X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Sanjay Dutt's photos with Darshan Thoogudeepa are going viral on social media. The buzz is that the Bollywood star is all set to share the screen space with the Kannada superstar after finishing his ongoing shoot for Dhruva Sarja's KD.

Sanjay Dutt Poses With Darshan In Viral Photo

On February 7, KVN Productions, the production house behind Dhruva Sarja's KD shared a couple of photos that featured actors Sanjay Dutt, Darshan Thoogudeepa, and filmmaker Prem among others. Sanjay Dutt is currently working with Prem for KD.

Sanjay Dutt, Darshan to share screen space?

Ever since the photos emerged on the internet, it has been speculated that Sanjay Dutt will be sharing screen space with Darshan in his upcoming film, which too will be directed by Prem. An official confirmation is awaited.

Advertisement

Sanjay Dutt in Kannada films

Sanjay Dutt made his Kannada film debut with Yash's KGF: Chapter 2, where he played the role of Adheera, the main antagonist in the film. After KGF 2, Dutt signed up for KD-The Devil, starring Dhruva Sarja and Shilpa Shetty. Here too Sanjay will be seen in a negative role. The film is touted to be a blend of romance and action and it will reportedly release in two parts in multiple languages.

Advertisement

On the other hand, the much anticipated Darshan-Prem project is said to go on floors from June onwards, which will likely cast Sanjay Dutt in an important role. If this happens, this will mark the Bollywood star's third Kannada project.

Advertisement

Published February 8th, 2024 at 23:06 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Rajiniknath

Rajiniknath Meets Ajmal

4 hours ago
Anita Hassanandani Reddy

Anita At Her Stylist Best

4 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti BTS Song Video

4 hours ago
Manushi Chhillar

Manushi Slays Pantsuit

4 hours ago
Pooja Hegde

Pooja Rocks Jacket Look

4 hours ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Turns Heads

4 hours ago
Aditya Roy Kapur

Aditya Takes A Car Ride

4 hours ago
Ayaan Mukerjee

Ayaan Mukerjee Spotted

5 hours ago
Arjun Kapoor

Arjun In The City

5 hours ago
Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur

Ranbir-Alia Outing

5 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul-Jackky Outing

5 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra's Sporty Look

8 hours ago
Kriti Kharbanda

Kriti Rocks Denim Look

9 hours ago
Sunny Deol

Sunny Deol's Viral Video

12 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti At Temple

12 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Atheleisure

12 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid's Hilarious Video

15 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena In Doha

15 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Opposition flames 'North vs South' divide over Centre's fund allocation

    The Debate4 hours ago

  2. Animated Films To Watch For Magical Experience

    Web Stories4 hours ago

  3. WATCH | The Undertaker makes an EPIC entry during Al-Nassr vs Al-Hilal

    Sports 4 hours ago

  4. Saif Shares His Opinion About Star Kids, Talks About His Sons

    Entertainment5 hours ago

  5. Tourist Places To Visit in North East India

    Web Stories5 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement