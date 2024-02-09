Advertisement

Sanjay Dutt's photos with Darshan Thoogudeepa are going viral on social media. The buzz is that the Bollywood star is all set to share the screen space with the Kannada superstar after finishing his ongoing shoot for Dhruva Sarja's KD.

Sanjay Dutt Poses With Darshan In Viral Photo

On February 7, KVN Productions, the production house behind Dhruva Sarja's KD shared a couple of photos that featured actors Sanjay Dutt, Darshan Thoogudeepa, and filmmaker Prem among others. Sanjay Dutt is currently working with Prem for KD.

Sanjay Dutt, Darshan to share screen space?

Ever since the photos emerged on the internet, it has been speculated that Sanjay Dutt will be sharing screen space with Darshan in his upcoming film, which too will be directed by Prem. An official confirmation is awaited.

Advertisement

Sanjay Dutt in Kannada films

Sanjay Dutt made his Kannada film debut with Yash's KGF: Chapter 2, where he played the role of Adheera, the main antagonist in the film. After KGF 2, Dutt signed up for KD-The Devil, starring Dhruva Sarja and Shilpa Shetty. Here too Sanjay will be seen in a negative role. The film is touted to be a blend of romance and action and it will reportedly release in two parts in multiple languages.

Advertisement

On the other hand, the much anticipated Darshan-Prem project is said to go on floors from June onwards, which will likely cast Sanjay Dutt in an important role. If this happens, this will mark the Bollywood star's third Kannada project.