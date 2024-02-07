Advertisement

It was a historic day today as PM Narendra Modi inaugurated Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. The ceremony was attended by the who's who of the industry, including Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif, Chiranjeevi, Rajinikanth, Ram Charan and others. Kantara actor Rishab Shetty was also one of the guests who arrived with his wife Pragathi, at the ceremony. Soon after the ceremony concluded, the Kantara actor took to his social media handle to offer a glimpse of their day spent at Ram Mandir.

All our hearts echoed just Jai Shree Ram: Rishab Shetty

Taking to his Instagram handle, the Kannada star shared a photo featuring him with his wife and in the backdrop, we can see the Ram Mandir. Rishab opted for a traditional attire - a white lungi with a matching full-sleeved T-shirt and a patka. His wife, Pragathi, on the other hand, wore a green-red saree.

Sharing the photo, the actor wrote, "At the birthplace of Lord Sri Ramachandra, in the celebration of life establishment. After a wait of 500 Years, History is Written... All our hearts echoed just ‘JaiShreeRam’"

Yash reacts to the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony

Another Kannada star Yash, who didn't attend the ceremony, shared a post sharing his excitement over the inauguration of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. The actor shared a caricature of Lord Ram, Sita and Lakshman walking towards the temple while Lor Hanuman blew the shankh in the backdrop of the temple.

In the caption, he wrote, "Namana to Maryada Purushottama Lord Rama: the epitome of Dharmic life, leading by example, reverence for relationships, resilience in adversity, and boundless compassion. Truly an epic day for us all

Jai Shree Ram."

Advertisement

Reports suggest that soon the government will allow the civilians to visit the temple.