Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 22nd, 2024 at 21:51 IST

Ayodhya Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Concludes - Yash, Rishab Shetty Say 'History is Written'

Yash and Rishab Shetty took to their social media handles to cheer for Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha today, January 22.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Rishab Shetty
Rishab ShettyRishab Shetty | Image:Rishab Shetty/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

It was a historic day today as PM Narendra Modi inaugurated Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. The ceremony was attended by the who's who of the industry, including Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif, Chiranjeevi, Rajinikanth, Ram Charan and others. Kantara actor Rishab Shetty was also one of the guests who arrived with his wife  Pragathi, at the ceremony. Soon after the ceremony concluded, the Kantara actor took to his social media handle to offer a glimpse of their day spent at Ram Mandir.

All our hearts echoed just Jai Shree Ram: Rishab Shetty

Taking to his Instagram handle, the Kannada star shared a photo featuring him with his wife and in the backdrop, we can see the Ram Mandir. Rishab opted for a traditional attire - a white lungi with a matching full-sleeved T-shirt and a patka. His wife, Pragathi, on the other hand, wore a green-red saree.

Sharing the photo, the actor wrote, "At the birthplace of Lord Sri Ramachandra, in the celebration of life establishment. After a wait of 500 Years, History is Written... All our hearts echoed just ‘JaiShreeRam’"

Yash reacts to the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony

Another Kannada star Yash, who didn't attend the ceremony, shared a post sharing his excitement over the inauguration of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. The actor shared a caricature of Lord Ram, Sita and Lakshman walking towards the temple while Lor Hanuman blew the shankh in the backdrop of the temple.

In the caption, he wrote, "Namana to Maryada Purushottama Lord Rama: the epitome of Dharmic life, leading by example, reverence for relationships, resilience in adversity, and boundless compassion. Truly an epic day for us all
Jai Shree Ram."

Advertisement

Reports suggest that soon the government will allow the civilians to visit the temple.

Advertisement

Published January 22nd, 2024 at 19:12 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

17 minutes ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

18 minutes ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

20 minutes ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

29 minutes ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

4 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

20 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

21 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

21 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

21 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

21 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Nagaland Lottery Wednesday Result Today OUT- Check

    Info8 minutes ago

  2. Jordan vs South Korea LIVE streaming: How to watch the AFC Asian Cup?

    Sports 9 minutes ago

  3. New Dish “Matki Idli” In Delhi, Netizens Reacted With Mixed Reactions

    Info12 minutes ago

  4. UMPIRE GIVES OUT when 3rd UMPIRE GAVE NOT OUT in AUS vs SA match

    Sports 16 minutes ago

  5. Biden Forgets Name of Hamas During Truce Deal Speech

    World16 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement