Published 16:18 IST, October 21st 2024
Bagheera Trailer Draws Comparisons With KGF, Salaar: Are All Prashanth Neel's Movies Same?
Bagheera Trailer: Many on social media questioned whether Prashanth Neel and Homable Films are sticking to a tried and tested formula.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Bagheera trailer was released by Hombale Films on October 21 | Image: YouTube screengrab
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
14:31 IST, October 21st 2024