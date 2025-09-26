Updated 26 September 2025 at 18:56 IST
Star Of ₹400 Crore Box Office Grosser Took Zero Money For Starring In Its Potential ₹1000 Crore Sequel?
Much like what Yash did with KGF, an actor from the same film industry as Rocky Bhai is eyeing a potential ₹1000 crore grosser with his next, also a sequel.
Three years back, not many knew about this regional actor and his filmography. Cut to 2025, he is coming out with one of the biggest sequels in Indian cinema. Much like what Yash did with KGF, an actor from the same film industry as Rocky Bhai is eyeing a potential ₹1000 crore grosser with his next. Surprisingly though, he has not charged a single penny for featuring in his franchise's sequel, due to hit the big screens on October 2.
Why this Indian film industry star took zero remuneration for starring in a potential blockbuster?
Rishab Shetty has been actively making movies in Sandalwood as an actor and director. His hits include Kirik Party, Sarkari Hi. Pra. Shaale, Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana and more. However, things changed for Rishab during the Covid pandemic. While movies were struggling to make it in cinema halls, his regional hit Kantara received positive word of mouth and grossed over a ₹100 crore in Hindi alone. Worldwide, the folk thriller minted ₹407.82 crore and also spawned a new universe of films.
Now, Kantara: Chapter 1, a prequel to Kantara, is all set to hit the big screens on October 2. Trade experts are seeing immense potential in this movie and the trailer has generated immense excitement among fans. It is being speculated that Kantara: Chapter 1 has the potential to make ₹1000 crore at the worldwide box office. However, what the turnover is like post release remains to be seen.
It is also being reported that Rishab has not taken any remuneration for the prequel Kantara: Chapter 1. Rishab has opted to take a share in the profits instead of remuneration since the prequel’s budget is much higher than Kantara’s. It is said that the creator of the Kantara universe has also spent money on the production besides directing and playing the lead.
