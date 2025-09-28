Kantara Chapter 1 Advance Booking Collection Day 1: Momentum Grows In Favour Of Rishab Shetty Starrer As Prequel Mints ₹4.27 Crore

Kantara Chapter 1 Advance Booking Collection Day 1: Rishab Shetty starrer Kantara: Chapter 1 is set to storm the big screens on October 2. Given its a holiday period, owing to Gandhi Jayanti and Dussehra, the makers would expect the action film to get a good initial start and that seems to be happening, with advance bookings showing good growth over the past few days, especially on Rishab's home turf Karnataka.

How much has Kantara: Chapter 1 collected in advance booking?

As per Sacnilk, Kantara: Chapter 1 has sold over 1 lakh tickets in Karnataka alone and many shows are already housefull. The state was the first to open the advance bookings for the film on September 26, followed by the Hindi and the Telugu versions. The Kannada pre-sales are on fire, with ₹4.08 crore already in its pocket. This is double the opening day biz of the first Kantara film, which released in 2022.

Kantara Chapter 1 will release in India on Oct 2 | Image: X

However, Kantara: Chapter 1 is seeing underwhelming response in Hindi. The movie has sold 6255 tickets in the North India markets and has collected over ₹18 lakh. For Kantara, the Hindi version alone had contributed over ₹100 crore to the film's ₹400 crore worldwide gross. For the Kannada movie to be a big success and potentially make ₹1000 crore, the Hindi markets have to really come through. However, with Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor's Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari releasing on the same day as Kantara: Chapter 1, the battle for audiences in the Hindi markets is going to be a heated one.

What is the story of Kantara: Chapter 1?