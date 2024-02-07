DYK Garuda In Yash Starrer KGF Chapter 1 Was His Bodyguard In Real Life?

Advertisement

When KGF: Chapter 1 was released back in 2018, it became an enormous hit at the box office. Though the film featured several characters, including Yash's Rocky and Anant Nag's Anand Ingalag, did you know that Yash's bodyguard was also part of the movie as the antagonist Garuda? Here’s everything you need to know about Ramachandra Raju, who played Garuda in KGF: Chapter 1.

Who is Ramachandra Raju?

Ram had served as Yash's personal bodyguard and driver and has been employed by the Rocking Star for more than 12 years. To work full-time with the Masterpiece star, he left his construction company. Ram had always wanted to be an actor, but it wasn't until Prashanth Neel noticed him during script talks for KGF: Chapter 1 with Yash that it actually happened. The actor participated in the workshop for approximately a year after the director chose to cast him. In addition, he needed to work out to get in shape for the role of Garuda.

He played the role of Garuda in KGF, who was the older son of the gold mafia chief Suryavardhan, in charge of the operations at the goldfields. Since then, Ram has received recognition for his unique performance in KGF and has been cast in numerous other Southern films. He worked with stars like Karthi, Mohanlal, and Arjun Sarja in Sulthan, Aaraattu, and more.

Ramachandra Raju on his acting debut in KGF

In one of his interviews, Ram said, "I was thrilled to be a part of KGF 1. I did not expect the film and my role to be so powerful. It was only when the film released that I became aware of its success...that was when it hit me that KGF was indeed a megaproject

