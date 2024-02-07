Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 30th, 2024 at 12:05 IST

DYK Garuda In Yash Starrer KGF Chapter 1 Was His Bodyguard In Real Life?

Ramachandra Raju served as Yash's personal bodyguard and driver and has been employed by the Rocking Star for more than 12 years.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Yash's bodyguard mad his acting debut in KGF: Chapter 1
Yash's bodyguard mad his acting debut in KGF: Chapter 1 | Image:IMDb
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

When KGF: Chapter 1 was released back in 2018, it became an enormous hit at the box office. Though the film featured several characters, including Yash's Rocky and Anant Nag's Anand Ingalag, did you know that Yash's bodyguard was also part of the movie as the antagonist Garuda? Here’s everything you need to know about Ramachandra Raju, who played Garuda in KGF: Chapter 1

Who is Ramachandra Raju? 

Ram had served as Yash's personal bodyguard and driver and has been employed by the Rocking Star for more than 12 years. To work full-time with the Masterpiece star, he left his construction company. Ram had always wanted to be an actor, but it wasn't until Prashanth Neel noticed him during script talks for KGF: Chapter 1 with Yash that it actually happened. The actor participated in the workshop for approximately a year after the director chose to cast him. In addition, he needed to work out to get in shape for the role of Garuda.

 

He played the role of Garuda in KGF, who was the older son of the gold mafia chief Suryavardhan, in charge of the operations at the goldfields. Since then, Ram has received recognition for his unique performance in KGF and has been cast in numerous other Southern films. He worked with stars like Karthi, Mohanlal, and Arjun Sarja in Sulthan, Aaraattu, and more. 

Ramachandra Raju on his acting debut in KGF 

In one of his interviews, Ram said, "I was thrilled to be a part of KGF 1. I did not expect the film and my role to be so powerful. It was only when the film released that I became aware of its success...that was when it hit me that KGF was indeed a megaproject

 

Ram has received recognition for his unique performance in KGF and has been cast in numerous other Southern films. 

 

 

Advertisement

Published January 30th, 2024 at 12:05 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

12 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

13 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

13 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

13 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

13 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

16 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

19 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

19 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

19 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

19 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

19 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

21 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. LIVE: Uttarakhand Assembly Likely to Pass UCC Bill Today

    India News15 minutes ago

  2. Sidda Playing Politics: BJP Ahead of K'taka Congress' Delhi Protest

    Politics News17 minutes ago

  3. Delhi Court To Hear ED Complaint Against Kejriwal Skipping Summons Today

    India News19 minutes ago

  4. US President Joe Biden Wins Nevada Primary with 88%

    World24 minutes ago

  5. OTD: Anil Kumble's historic 10-wicket haul against Pakistan in Delhi

    Sports 24 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement