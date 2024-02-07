Advertisement

Gopichand last appeared in 2023 film Rambanam. The actor is currently gearing up for the release of his next film, Bhimaa. The makers of the film now appear to be playing safe it safe, having significantly moved up its release date.

Gopichand's Bhimaa avoids box office heat



For the unversed, the Gopichand starrer Bhimaa was initially slated for a theatrical release on February 16. Though this would not put it in direct competition with the hefty lineup of releases from February 9, it would still very much be in the line of fire when it came to box office competition. Seeing the same, the release date of the film has now been moved up.

Bhimaa will now be releasing on March 8, on the occasion of Mahashivratri. The announcement was made with a fresh poster. Directed by Harsha, the film has been produced by KK Radhamohan of Sri Sathya Sai Arts with musical score by KGF and Salaar fame Ravi Basrur.

Bhimaa will not be having a solo release



Bhimaa may have shifted its release date to curb box office competition, however, the film will not be enjoying a solo release. March 8 is also slated as the release date of the Vishwak Sen starrer Gangs of Godavari. The film was initially slated for a release on December 7. However, owing to left over filming for the movie coupled with the threat of box office competition from Nani's Hi Nanna and Nithiin's Extra Ordinary Man, the release stood indefinitely delayed. Actor Vishwak Sen had also publicly criticised the move, claiming he would not participate in promoting Gangs of Godavari if it did not release on December 7. Producer Naga Vamsi had to step in to diffuse the situation.

Also lined up for release on the same day, is Ram Pothineni's Double iSmart.