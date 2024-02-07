English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 29th, 2024 at 23:40 IST

Gopichand's Bhimaa Revises Release Date, Avoids Competition From Eagle, Lal Salaam

Bhimaa was set to be on the receiving end of box office competition from Ravi Teja's Eagle and Rajinikanth's Lal Salaam among other February 9 releases.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Bhimaa
A still from Bhimaa teaser | Image:YouTube
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Gopichand last appeared in 2023 film Rambanam. The actor is currently gearing up for the release of his next film, Bhimaa. The makers of the film now appear to be playing safe it safe, having significantly moved up its release date.

Advertisement

Gopichand's Bhimaa avoids box office heat


For the unversed, the Gopichand starrer Bhimaa was initially slated for a theatrical release on February 16. Though this would not put it in direct competition with the hefty lineup of releases from February 9, it would still very much be in the line of fire when it came to box office competition. Seeing the same, the release date of the film has now been moved up.

Advertisement


Bhimaa will now be releasing on March 8, on the occasion of Mahashivratri. The announcement was made with a fresh poster. Directed by Harsha, the film has been produced by  KK Radhamohan of Sri Sathya Sai Arts with musical score by KGF and Salaar fame Ravi Basrur.

Advertisement

Bhimaa will not be having a solo release


Bhimaa may have shifted its release date to curb box office competition, however, the film will not be enjoying a solo release. March 8 is also slated as the release date of the Vishwak Sen starrer Gangs of Godavari. The film was initially slated for a release on December 7. However, owing to left over filming for the movie coupled with the threat of box office competition from Nani's Hi Nanna and Nithiin's Extra Ordinary Man, the release stood indefinitely delayed. Actor Vishwak Sen had also publicly criticised the move, claiming he would not participate in promoting Gangs of Godavari if it did not release on December 7. Producer Naga Vamsi had to step in to diffuse the situation.

Advertisement

Also lined up for release on the same day, is Ram Pothineni's Double iSmart. 

Advertisement

Published January 29th, 2024 at 23:40 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

13 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

14 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

14 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

14 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

14 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

17 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

20 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

20 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

20 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

20 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

20 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Omar barred from holding rally in Rajouri Ahead of ST Status Decision

    India News8 minutes ago

  2. Crypto market volatility dips as Bitcoin consolidates above $42,500

    Business News9 minutes ago

  3. 'Real NCP' Case Reaches SC; Sharad Pawar to Address PC at 3PM | LIVE

    India News14 minutes ago

  4. Why Paytm shares are surging today

    Business News15 minutes ago

  5. J&K Govt Launches Extensive Public Outreach; 64 Public Darbars Planned

    India News16 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement