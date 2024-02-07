Advertisement

Kichcha Sudeep recently experienced quite the fan moment as he found himself in a sudden internet exchange with cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar. The actor's most recent X update has been in response to the cricketer's reaction to an AMA response posted by the former, several days earlier.

Kichcha Sudeep and Sachin Tendulkar's X exchange



For the unversed, several days prior, Kichcha Sudeep had hosted an AMA (ask me anything) session for his fans, from his official X handle. One of the questions posed to the actor were his thoughts on an old picture of him in candid conversation with Sachin Tendulkar. Sudeep had reacted favourably to the same, highlighting how special the meeting was to him.

Sachin Tendulkar has only now reacted to this X exchange, also adding a pun-laced response as he recalled what a lovely time he had interacting with the actor. An awestruck Sudeep has taken the conversation ahead, calling Sachin's response on X, a "memorable moment" for him. Sudeep's initial response to the AMA question posed by the fan had been, "This pic is just looking like a wowwwwwwwww...One fond memory my friend ." Several days later, Sachin's reaction to the same had been "It was lovely meeting you. Aur uss din kisine hamara ye photo bhi kitna acha KICHCHA tha (and that day somebody clicked such a nice photo of ours) Always wishing you good health and happiness in life." Sandeep's latest addition to the exchange reads, "Woaaa!!! ..Didn't expect this ...You jus gifted me another memorable moment...Mch luv and wshs always @sachin_rt sir."

What is next for Kichcha Sudeep?



Kichcha Sudeep has a strong lineup of projects in his pipeline, all in various stages of development. The actor has been on a hiatus from the screen for a while, his last release having been 2022 film Vikrant Rona. He will next be seen in films Max, Anup Bhandari's Billa Ranga Baashaa and R Chandru's Kabzaa 2.

Also in his lineup are projects Kichcha 47 and Kichcha 48, produced by Sathya Jyothi Films and KRG Studios respectively - more details on which are yet to be revealed.