K Shivaram Dies At 71: Kichcha Sudeep Mourns Actor-Politician's Death, Pens Emotional Note
Kichcha Sudeep took to his X handle to pen an emotional note for late actor-politician K Shivakumar.
K Shivaram died on Thursday morning after a prolonged illness. The actor was also a former bureaucrat who had served as an IAS officer in many regions of Karnataka. While tributes poured in for the actor-politician and former bureaucrat from all corners, actor Kichcha Sudeep took to his X handle a little later and expressed his grief over the demise of K Shivaram. He penned an emotional note.
Kichcha Sudeep mourns Shivaram's death
On February 29, the Dabangg actor took to his X handle and wrote, "Really sad to hear about the demise of K.Shivram sir. Always Known him for his kind words. Deepest condolences to his family and prayers for his soul to rest in peace."
K Shivaram was the first person to pass the IAS exam in the Kannada language.
