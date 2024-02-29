Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 29th, 2024 at 16:35 IST

K Shivaram Dies: Politicians, Film Stars Condole Actor-Former Bureaucrat’s Death

K Shivaram was unwell for the past few days and was receiving treatment at a private hospital in Bengaluru, where he took his last breath on February 29.

Republic Entertainment Desk
K Shivaram
K Shivaram | Image:X
K Shivaram, Kannada actor and former IAS Officer died on Thursday morning, February 29. He was 71 at the time of his passing. The actor was receiving treatment at HCG Hospital after not feeling well for a few days.

On Wednesday, it was stated that the actor was very ill and on a ventilator in the ICU. The Kannada film community as well as his political colleagues were shocked by the news and shared their condolences on social media. 

Politicians express their sadness on K Shivaram’s demise

P H Neeralakeri, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee’s State Spokesperson, wrote on his X handle, “Saddened to hear the news of passing away of Shri K Shivaram who was the first person to write IAS exam in Kannada, actor and BJP worker. I pray for his soul to rest in peace and may God give strength to his family and fans to bear this pain.” 

Former Cabinet Minister K Gopalaiah penned, “Deeply saddened to hear the news of K.Sivaram's demise. May God rest his soul in peace and give strength to his family to bear the grief.”

Netizens react to K Shivaram’s death

Along with their close ones, K.Sivaram's fans and admirers also poured their hearts out in the social media post after his death. 

K Shivaram was one of the most prominent figures in the film and political domains and was the first Kannadiga to clear the IAS exam by Kannada medium. During his time in the civil service, he held positions in a variety of locations, including Koppala, Davangere, Bengaluru, Mysuru, and Vijayapura.

 

Published February 29th, 2024 at 16:35 IST

