K Shivaram, Kannada actor and former IAS Officer died on Thursday morning, February 29. He was 71 at the time of his passing. The actor was receiving treatment at HCG Hospital after not feeling well for a few days.

On Wednesday, it was stated that the actor was very ill and on a ventilator in the ICU. The Kannada film community as well as his political colleagues were shocked by the news and shared their condolences on social media.

Politicians express their sadness on K Shivaram’s demise

P H Neeralakeri, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee’s State Spokesperson, wrote on his X handle, “Saddened to hear the news of passing away of Shri K Shivaram who was the first person to write IAS exam in Kannada, actor and BJP worker. I pray for his soul to rest in peace and may God give strength to his family and fans to bear this pain.”

ಕನ್ನಡದಲ್ಲಿ ಐಎಎಸ್ ಪರೀಕ್ಷೆ ಬರೆದ ಮೊದಲ ವ್ಯಕ್ತಿ, ನಟ ಹಾಗೂ ಬಿಜೆಪಿ ಕಾರ್ಯಕರ್ತರಾಗಿದ್ದ ಶ್ರೀ ಕೆ ಶಿವರಾಂ ಅವರ ಅಗಲಿಕೆಯ ಸುದ್ದಿ ಕೇಳಿ ನೋವುಂಟಾಗಿದೆ. ಅವರ ಆತ್ಮಕ್ಕೆ ಶಾಂತಿ ಕೋರುತ್ತ, ಈ ನೋವನ್ನು ಭರಿಸುವ ಶಕ್ತಿ ಅವರ ಕುಟುಂಬಕ್ಕೆ ಹಾಗೂ ಅಭಿಮಾನಿಗಳಿಗೆ ಆ ಭಗವಂತ ನೀಡಲಿ ಎಂದು ಕೋರುತ್ತೇನೆ.#kshivaram pic.twitter.com/YwqckhkQhB — P H Neeralakeri INC (@NeeralakeriINC) February 29, 2024

Former Cabinet Minister K Gopalaiah penned, “Deeply saddened to hear the news of K.Sivaram's demise. May God rest his soul in peace and give strength to his family to bear the grief.”

Netizens react to K Shivaram’s death

Along with their close ones, K.Sivaram's fans and admirers also poured their hearts out in the social media post after his death.

'Baa Nalle Madhuchandrake', actor #KShivaram, passed away today after battling critical health conditions. A former IAS officer and active politician, he made history as the first person in India to clear the IAS Exam in Kannada.



May his soul find peace, and may his family find… pic.twitter.com/hXhKuUwotx — Bhargavi (@IamHCB) February 29, 2024

K Shivaram was one of the most prominent figures in the film and political domains and was the first Kannadiga to clear the IAS exam by Kannada medium. During his time in the civil service, he held positions in a variety of locations, including Koppala, Davangere, Bengaluru, Mysuru, and Vijayapura.