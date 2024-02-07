Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 5th, 2024 at 19:54 IST

Kaatera: After Amazing Theatrical Run, Darshan Starrer Is Set For OTT Release

Darshan starrer Kaatera was a massive success and became one of the highest-grossing Kannada films of all time.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Kaatera
A still from the trailer of Kaatera | Image:YouTube screengrab
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Darshan Thoogudeepa's latest action drama flick Kaatera which debuted on the big screen on December 29, 2023, is all set to make its debut on OTT. Helmed by Tharun Sudhir, the film was a massive success and became one of the highest-grossing Kannada films of all time. Now, the makers have shared an update regarding the release date of the film on the OTT platform.

When and where to watch Kaatera

The action drama is set to premiere on the streaming platform Zee5, on February 9. The OTT platform took to their official X handle to drop the update in Kannada, which we loosely translated to “Not a gun, even a hundred cannons can stop his running. Kaatera is coming on February 9th”.  

More about Kaatera

The film's story is inspired by a real-life incident set in a 1970s village in Karnataka. It is set in the 1970s and unfolds the tale of farmers confronting challenges that intricately shape the course of their lives. Kaatera, a blacksmith in Bheemanahalli, helps the farmers of his village implement the Land Reforms Act in order for the farmers to escape from the feudal landlords Devaraya and Kaalegowda.

Kaatera OTT Release Date And Platform: Find Out When And Where To Watch Darshan's Action Drama Movie - Filmibeat
(A screengrab from the post | Image: YouTube)

Apart from Darshan, the film also stars Aradhana Ram in the lead role along with Jagapathi Babu, Kumar Govind, Vinod Kumar Alwa, Danish Akhtar Saifi and Shruti in supporting roles. The music is composed by V. Harikrishna while the cinematography and editing are handled by Sudhakar. S. Raj and K. M. Prakash.

Darshan's 'Kaatera' gets a release date - The Hindu
(A screengrab from the post | Image: YouTube)

What's next for Darshan

The Kannada superstar is currently busy with his next film Raja Veera Madakari Nayaka, helmed by S.V. Rajendra Singh Babu.
 

Published February 5th, 2024 at 19:54 IST

