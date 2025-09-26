Kantara Actor Rishab Shetty Opens Up About His Next Project Jai Hanuman, Says Director Prasanth Varma Has 'Fabulous Script'

Rishab Shetty is gearing up for the release of his highly anticipated movie Kantara: Chapter 1, the prequel to his 2022 blockbuster Kantara. During a promotional interview, the actor was asked about his next project, Jai Hanuman, helmed by Prasanth Varma, and shared an update on the movie.

Rishab Shetty shares an update on Jai Hanuman

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Rishab Shetty was asked how he came on board. To this, he shared that he didn't want to commit to any film before the release of Kantara: Chapter 1. However, when Prasanth narrated the plot to him, he couldn't say no and signed the project. He called the script "fabulous" and "interesting". "Prasanth Varma has a fabulous script. The story is so interesting. I thought I shouldn't commit to anything before Kantara, let's finish it and see it later. But Prasanth Varma came and told me the story, and I couldn't refuse. So I immediately said yes. After that, we did a photoshoot. His work is still going on. So, after the release (of Kantara), we will fix the date and we will start," he was quoted as saying.

He further expressed his excitement about collaborating and working with Prasanth and production house Mythri Movie Makers.

All about Jai Hanuman

The movie was announced after the success of Prasanth's directorial HanuMan, starring Teja Sajja. Jai Hanuman is part of Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe and is likely to follow the events of HanuMan. The movie might go on the floors next year as it is eyeing a release in 2027.

Coming back to Kantara: Chapter 1, the film is helmed by Rishab Shetty himself. It also stars Rukmini Vasanth, Gulshan Devaiah, Jayaram and Pramod Shetty in pivotal roles. Set in pre-colonial coastal Karnataka, the film is expected to explore the ancient roots of the Bhuta Kola ritual, and the mythological lore and history explored in the first film released in 2022. Like its predecessor, the sequel would reportedly blend regional folklore, spirituality, and action, continuing the saga of man's relationship with nature and the divine, set during the reign of the Kadambas of Banavasi.