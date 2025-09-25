Pawan Kalyan's OG And Prabhas' Saaho Part Of 'Sujeeth Cinematic Universe'? Here's How They Tie Up

They Call Him OG: Pawan Kalyan and Emraan Hashmi feature in the 90s set gangster drama, which released on September 25 to good reviews. Before the release, director Sujeeth wrote a note for the fans, mentioning how he is planning a Sujeeth Cinematic Universe. While theories were aloft that OG may somehow tie-up with Prabhas starrer Saaho, also directed by Sujeeth, with the latter's announcement of his vision of a planned movieverse, fans flocked cinema halls to see how the two movies are connected.

According to what is shown in OG, Gambheera (Pawan Kalyan) is shown as adopted son of Satya Dada (Prakash Raj) while Saaho (Prabhas) is son of Roy (Jackie Shroff). Since Dada and Roy are brothers, Pawan Kalyan and Prabhas will play brothers in a crossover movie going forth.

Prabhas starrer Saaho released in 2019 | Image: IMDb

Meanwhile, Sujeeth is also making Nani's next, tentatively titled Nani32. Many are of the opinion that not just Saaho and OG, Nani32 is also part of SCU.

However, these theories are not confirmed by the director yet. Throwing some light on OG-Saaho cross over, Sujeeth said that it is too early to think of the idea because he first wants to understand how people are going to receive it in coming days. He shared that any call regarding the future of SCU will be taken after that. Additionally, he said that if both Prabhas and Pawan mutually agree to the idea of a crossover project, it can be done.