Kantara Chapter 1 Advance Booking Collection Day 1: 10% Shows In Karnataka Go Housefull In No Time, Rishab Shetty Starrer Sells 17000 Tickets

Kantara Chapter 1 Advance Booking Collection Day 1: Rishab Shetty is starring in and has directed the prequel to his blockbuster folk thriller. Kantara: Chapter 1 is set to release on October 2 and according to the trade buzz, the movie has the potential to gross ₹1000 crore worldwide. Hombale Films opened the advance booking in Karnataka, Rishab's home turf, on September 26, well before the release on Gandhi Jayanti and the early response has been good.

Kantara Chapter 1 witnessing huge demand in Karnataka

Karnataka is one of the primary markets for the movie as it is originally made in Kannada and dubbed in other languages. As pre-sales began in the state, watchers lined up to be the first to grab tickets. As per Sacnilk, Kantara: Chapter 1 has sold 17,543 from 505 tracked shows of the movie in Kannada. The collection so far has been around ₹85 lakh. Around 53 shows are "almost full" and 80 are "filling fast". These shows are expected to be housefull in no time.

Kantara is written and directed by Rishab Shetty | Image: X

The advance booking for the Telugu and Hindi versions of the movie will open next and the numbers are expected to witness further jump before the release date arrives.

Kantara Chapter 1 in a conflict over screen sharing

It has been reported that AA Films, the distributors for Kantara: Chapter 1, has written to exhibitors in North India to ensure their movie is given higher showcasing than Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor's Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, which is releasing on the same date as the Kannada movie.

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari and Kantara Chapter 1 will release on Oct 2 | Image: X