Kantara Chapter 1: After Multiple Deaths On Set, Boat Carrying Rishab Shetty And 30 More Overturns In Reservoir - Here's What Happened Next

Kantara: Chapter 1 is one of the most anticipated pan-India movies that are lined up for release this year. Rishab Shetty returns to direct and feature in the leading role in the prequel to his hit mythological thriller Kantara (2022). While the shoot was progressing at a brisk pace ahead of its October 2 release, a mishap on the set led the makers to press pause on the production for a while.

A boat capsized in a reservoir during the shooting of the Kannada film Kantara: Chapter 1 in the Shivamogga district of Karnataka. The incident allegedly occurred during the filming in the Mani reservoir in the Masti Katte region. The accident occurred in a shallow zone of the reservoir, which helped avert a possible tragedy.

Rishab and 30 crew members escaped unhurt in the accident. However, cameras and other filming equipment are believed to have been lost to the water. The exact magnitude of the losses is yet to be assessed. It is reported that some of the crew members panicked as the boat overturned in the water, but all managed to wade through the water safely. The boat capsizing incident marks yet another setback for the Kantara prequel shoot, which is grappling with a series of unfortunate events. In the past month alone, the production team has lost three artists to unrelated incidents.

Kantara Chapter 1 will release on October 2 | Image: X