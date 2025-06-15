'I’m Dreaming Big, And The Budget...': Atlee Opens Up For The First Time About Allu Arjun-Deepika Padukone Starrer

After the blockbuster success of Jawan (2023), all eyes are on Atlee's sixth directorial, the untitled Allu Arjun and Deepika Padukone starrer. The movie has inadvertently been in the news after it was reported that Deepika exited Sandeep Reddy Vanga and Prabhas' Spirit over some unresolved issues related to her fees and working hours, and joined Atlee's next. Now, with the leading lady confirmed to be onboard this much-awaited project, all eyes are on fresh updates around it.

With Deepika and Allu Arjun already cast in the movie, the budget seems to be quite high since both are some of the highest-paid stars in showbiz. Certainly, the production budget will also be huge, probably one of the highest for an Indian film. Speaking about the upcoming film, Atlee shared, “Kalanidhi Maran sir (of Sun Pictures) is producing this film. It’s one of the most expensive films to be made in our country. We will be using a lot of new technology to make it. I’m dreaming big, and the budget has yet to be locked. The producer will decide the release date.”

Being referred to as AA22xA6, the magnum opus was announced earlier this year on the occasion of Allu Arjun's birthday. In the announcement video, the Pushpa 2 star was seen sitting down for a meeting with the film's producer and Atlee. They also visited a VFX studio in Los Angeles where they met many technical experts from Hollywood. "Magic with mass & a world beyond imagination," is what the makers are defining it as.