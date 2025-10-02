Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 1: Rishab Shetty Starrer Becomes Biggest Dussehra Release, Beats Rajinikanth's Vettaiyan, Chiranjeevi's Godfather And Mahesh Babu's Spyder

Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 1: Rishab Shetty starrer Kantara: Chapter 1 opened to positive reviews on its release day, coinciding with Gandhi Jayanti and Dussehra. While the advance booking report was good and pre-sales biz concluded at ₹35 crore globally, day 1 collections have also been very good, especially when compared with the first installment, which released in 2022.

Kantara: Chapter 1 takes a very good opening at India box office

The Rishab Shetty directorial minted ₹60 crore in all languages in India as per early estimates shared by Sacnilk. Out of this, the Hindi version turned out to be a big contributor, adding ₹19-21 crore to the collections. The folk action thriller's advance booking for the Hindi version closed at under ₹5 crore mark. With walk-in audiences on Dussehra and spot bookings, the biz ended up at over ₹20 crore mark. For a Dussehra release in the past few years, Kantara: Chapter 1 has become the biggest day 1 grosser, beating notable movies like Rajinikanth's Vettaiyan (2024, ₹31.7 crore) , Nani starrer Dasara (2023, ₹23.2 crore) and Chiranjeevi's Godfather (2022, ₹20.3 crore) and Mahesh Babu's Spyder (2017, ₹25 crore).

Kantara is a Kannada movie directed by Rishab Shetty | Image: X

Back in 2022, Kantara minted just ₹1.95 crore in Karnataka on its opening day. The movie became a superhit banking on its positive word of mouth. In the Hindi version, the first installment opened to ₹2.05 crore. Three years down the line, Kantara: Chapter 1 has turned things around drastically for the franchise when it comes to box office receipts.

Kantara Chapter 1 stars Rishab Shetty in the lead role | Image: IMDb

Kantara: Chapter 1 beats Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari at the box office