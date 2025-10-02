Updated 2 October 2025 at 23:23 IST
Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 1: Rishab Shetty Starrer Becomes Biggest Dussehra Release, Beats Rajinikanth's Vettaiyan, Chiranjeevi's Godfather And Mahesh Babu's Spyder
Back in 2022, Kantara minted just ₹1.95 crore in Karnataka on its opening day. The movie became a superhit banking on positive word of mouth. With Kantara: Chapter 1, the buzz is strong and so are the collections.
Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 1: Rishab Shetty starrer Kantara: Chapter 1 opened to positive reviews on its release day, coinciding with Gandhi Jayanti and Dussehra. While the advance booking report was good and pre-sales biz concluded at ₹35 crore globally, day 1 collections have also been very good, especially when compared with the first installment, which released in 2022.
Kantara: Chapter 1 takes a very good opening at India box office
The Rishab Shetty directorial minted ₹60 crore in all languages in India as per early estimates shared by Sacnilk. Out of this, the Hindi version turned out to be a big contributor, adding ₹19-21 crore to the collections. The folk action thriller's advance booking for the Hindi version closed at under ₹5 crore mark. With walk-in audiences on Dussehra and spot bookings, the biz ended up at over ₹20 crore mark. For a Dussehra release in the past few years, Kantara: Chapter 1 has become the biggest day 1 grosser, beating notable movies like Rajinikanth's Vettaiyan (2024, ₹31.7 crore) , Nani starrer Dasara (2023, ₹23.2 crore) and Chiranjeevi's Godfather (2022, ₹20.3 crore) and Mahesh Babu's Spyder (2017, ₹25 crore).
Back in 2022, Kantara minted just ₹1.95 crore in Karnataka on its opening day. The movie became a superhit banking on its positive word of mouth. In the Hindi version, the first installment opened to ₹2.05 crore. Three years down the line, Kantara: Chapter 1 has turned things around drastically for the franchise when it comes to box office receipts.
Kantara: Chapter 1 beats Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari at the box office
Kantara: Chapter 1 also crushed the new Bollywood release, Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor starrer Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. The Hindi rom-com failed to touch the double digit mark on its opening day and minted a little above ₹9 crore in India. The reviews to SSKTK have been mixed and it remains to be seen how the film performs over its first weekend and beyond that. With Kantara asserting its dominance in Hindi markets, SSKTK will have to really push hard to do good numbers at the box office.
Published On: 2 October 2025 at 23:16 IST