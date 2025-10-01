Updated 1 October 2025 at 22:31 IST
Kantara Chapter 1 Hindi Box Office Day 1 Prediction: In The Race To Be Among Top 5 Biggest Openers For A South Dubbed Movie
Rishab Shetty's Kantara: Chapter 1 is certain to take double digit start in Hindi, thus becoming the biggest opener for a South dubbed movie in 2025, beating Ram Charan's Game Changer and Rajinikanth starrer Coolie.
Kantara Chapter 1 Hindi Box Office Prediction Day 1: Rishab Shetty stars in and directs the Kannada action thriller Kantara: Chapter 1, set to release on October 2. The box office impressions of the movie are very encouraging, and in the Hindi markets too, the buzz is good. Back in 2022, Kantara did ₹100 crore biz in Hindi alone and broke the pandemic curse. With the second installment in the franchise due to come out, expectations are sky high.
How much is Kantara expected to earn in Hindi on day 1?
According to Andhra Box Office, Kantara: Chapter 1 has collected ₹35 crore globally in advance bookings. Out of this, a little over ₹5 crore has been the pre-sales biz from the Hindi version. It is certain to take double digit start in Hindi, thus becoming the biggest opener for a South dubbed movie in 2025, beating Ram Charan's Game Changer and Rajinikanth starrer Coolie.
According to Sacnilk, an opening day in the range of ₹13-15 crores nett is looking achievable for the film, with significant support from single screens. If word of mouth is positive, these figures will likely go further. Box Office India predicted that day 1 figures in Hindi could even touch ₹20-25 crore, given its a national holiday due to Dussehra and Gandhi Jayanti. This also gives the movie a shot at entering the top 5 in the list of biggest openers for a South dubbed movie in Hindi. The best performing South dubbed movies in Hindi so far are:
Pushpa 2: ₹70.3 crore
KGF: Chapter 2: ₹53.95 crore
Baahubali 2: ₹41 crore
Saaho: ₹24 crore
Kalki 2898 AD: ₹22 crore
RRR: ₹20.07 crore
2.0: ₹19.50 crore
Salaar: ₹15.75 crore
What is the story of Kantara: Chapter 1?
Kantara: Chapter 1 synopsis states that the film explores the origin of the ritual Daiva Kola as shown in the first film: “Long before the events of the 2022 sensation, a legend was born. Set in 300 CE during the reign of the Kadamba dynasty, Kantara: Chapter 1 takes audiences into the mystical forests of Banavasi, where divine spirits awaken and the roots of the Daiva tradition are forged." The synopsis also reveals that Rishab plays a Naga Sadhu, a bridge between the mortals and the divine.
Published By : Devasheesh Pandey
Published On: 1 October 2025 at 22:29 IST