Kantara Chapter 1 Hindi Box Office Day 1 Prediction: In The Race To Be Among Top 5 Biggest Openers For A South Dubbed Movie

Kantara Chapter 1 Hindi Box Office Prediction Day 1: Rishab Shetty stars in and directs the Kannada action thriller Kantara: Chapter 1, set to release on October 2. The box office impressions of the movie are very encouraging, and in the Hindi markets too, the buzz is good. Back in 2022, Kantara did ₹100 crore biz in Hindi alone and broke the pandemic curse. With the second installment in the franchise due to come out, expectations are sky high.

How much is Kantara expected to earn in Hindi on day 1?

According to Andhra Box Office, Kantara: Chapter 1 has collected ₹35 crore globally in advance bookings. Out of this, a little over ₹5 crore has been the pre-sales biz from the Hindi version. It is certain to take double digit start in Hindi, thus becoming the biggest opener for a South dubbed movie in 2025, beating Ram Charan's Game Changer and Rajinikanth starrer Coolie.

Kantara Chapter 1 is the prequel to Kantara (2022) | Image: X

According to Sacnilk, an opening day in the range of ₹13-15 crores nett is looking achievable for the film, with significant support from single screens. If word of mouth is positive, these figures will likely go further. Box Office India predicted that day 1 figures in Hindi could even touch ₹20-25 crore, given its a national holiday due to Dussehra and Gandhi Jayanti. This also gives the movie a shot at entering the top 5 in the list of biggest openers for a South dubbed movie in Hindi. The best performing South dubbed movies in Hindi so far are:

Pushpa 2: ₹70.3 crore

KGF: Chapter 2: ₹53.95 crore

Baahubali 2: ₹41 crore

Saaho: ₹24 crore

Kalki 2898 AD: ₹22 crore

RRR: ₹20.07 crore

2.0: ₹19.50 crore

Salaar: ₹15.75 crore

Rishab Shetty stars in and directs Kantara: Chapter 1 | Image: X

What is the story of Kantara: Chapter 1?