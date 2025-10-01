Kantara Chapter 1 Early Reviews Out: Netizens Paint An Epic Picture Of Rishab Shetty Starrer Prequel With '5 Star Ratings'

Kantara Chapter 1 Early Reviews: Rishab Shetty starrer much-awaited Kantara prequel, titled Kantara: Chapter 1, will storm the big screens on Dussehra/Gandhi Jayanti holiday. While it is releasing alongside the Bollywood rom-com Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, the folk thriller is way ahead in box office impressions and will take a much bigger opening in Hindi than Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor starrer. Meanwhile, the previews and special premieres of the Kanata prequel started on October 1. Here's how the viewers are reacting to the movie.

Unanimous praise for Kantara: Chapter 1 floods social media

Kantara shows how humans, nature and divinity are at odds with each other and converge. Lead actor and director Rishab Shetty had earlier revealed that the scale of Kantara: Chapter 1 is much bigger than Kantara (2022) and as visuals from the latest movie were shared online, it became evident that the team has worked towards making this outing a "visual extravaganza", apart from keeping the soul of the story intact.

Kantara Chapter 1 is written and directed by Rishab Shetty | Image: X

The movie has received praise early on. This will help the momentum going in its favour at the box office too. "Rishab Shetty has done it again! This isn’t just a film – it’s an experience. From the first frame to the last, the movie grips you with raw emotion, divine energy, and breathtaking visuals (sic)," read a review of the movie. One watcher called it a "fantastic film and cinematic experience go to watch". Another fan dubbed Kantara: Chapter 1 "a grand mythological experience". Some stills from the movie show that Kantara's visuals compare with Hollywood blockbusters like Like Of Pi. Others praised Rishab as a "master storyteller".

What is the story of Kantara: Chapter 1?