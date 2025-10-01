Updated 1 October 2025 at 21:46 IST
Kantara Chapter 1 Early Reviews Out: Netizens Paint An Epic Picture Of Rishab Shetty Starrer Prequel With '5 Star Ratings'
Unanimous praise has flooded social media for Kantara: Chapter 1 ahead of its release in India on Dussehra. The movie that stars Rishab Shetty as a Naga Sadhu is also written and directed by him.
Kantara Chapter 1 Early Reviews: Rishab Shetty starrer much-awaited Kantara prequel, titled Kantara: Chapter 1, will storm the big screens on Dussehra/Gandhi Jayanti holiday. While it is releasing alongside the Bollywood rom-com Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, the folk thriller is way ahead in box office impressions and will take a much bigger opening in Hindi than Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor starrer. Meanwhile, the previews and special premieres of the Kanata prequel started on October 1. Here's how the viewers are reacting to the movie.
Unanimous praise for Kantara: Chapter 1 floods social media
Kantara shows how humans, nature and divinity are at odds with each other and converge. Lead actor and director Rishab Shetty had earlier revealed that the scale of Kantara: Chapter 1 is much bigger than Kantara (2022) and as visuals from the latest movie were shared online, it became evident that the team has worked towards making this outing a "visual extravaganza", apart from keeping the soul of the story intact.
The movie has received praise early on. This will help the momentum going in its favour at the box office too. "Rishab Shetty has done it again! This isn’t just a film – it’s an experience. From the first frame to the last, the movie grips you with raw emotion, divine energy, and breathtaking visuals (sic)," read a review of the movie. One watcher called it a "fantastic film and cinematic experience go to watch". Another fan dubbed Kantara: Chapter 1 "a grand mythological experience". Some stills from the movie show that Kantara's visuals compare with Hollywood blockbusters like Like Of Pi. Others praised Rishab as a "master storyteller".
What is the story of Kantara: Chapter 1?
Kantara: Chapter 1 synopsis states that the film explores the origin of the ritual Daiva Kola as shown in the first film: “Long before the events of the 2022 sensation, a legend was born. Set in 300 CE during the reign of the Kadamba dynasty, Kantara: Chapter 1 takes audiences into the mystical forests of Banavasi, where divine spirits awaken and the roots of the Daiva tradition are forged." The synopsis also reveals that Rishab plays a Naga Sadhu, a bridge between the mortals and the divine.
Published By : Devasheesh Pandey
Published On: 1 October 2025 at 21:38 IST