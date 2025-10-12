Kantara Chapter 1: Eagle Eyed Fans Spot Major Gaffe In Rishab Shetty Starrer Which They Can't Unsee

Rishab Shetty starrer folk action thriller Kantara: Chapter 1 is doing good business at the box office. The film released on October 2 and is on track to become one of the highest grossing South Indian movies of all time. However, fans spotted a a major gaffe in 4th century set period drama, which they can't unsee.

While the film is running in cinema halls now, the makers of the Kantara prequel released the full version of the Brahmakalasha song recently. The visuals are breathtaking and transport one immediately to the period the film is set in. However, fans spotted a plastic container in one of the frames.

This blunder on behalf of the production team has now become a meme material. Many pointed out that plastic water container is a modern day item and could not have existed in the period the movie is set in.

A plastic water can has been spotted in a frame in Kantara: Chapter 1 | Image: X

While some said that such mistakes can be overlooked, others were reminded of the viral gaffe in one of the episodes of Game Of Thrones, where a Starbucks coffee cup was seen in the frame in one of the scenes. If a viewer watches the Brahmakalasha song on YouTube, the water container indeed appears at 3.06 minutes into the video. While this error cannot be corrected in the running cuts of the movie, the OTT version may find it removed if Rishab is alerted of this in time.

Kantara Chapter 1 released on October 2 | Image: X