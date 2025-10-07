Updated 7 October 2025 at 22:59 IST
Kantara Chapter 1 Surpasses Kantara Hindi Collection In Under A Week, Rishab Shetty Starrer To Enter ₹100 Crore Club On Wednesday
Kantara: Chapter 1 Hindi version has collected a little over ₹92 crore in six days, thus surpassing the Hindi biz of the franchise's first installment Kantara (₹84.77 crore) in under a week.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Show Quick Read
Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection: Rishab Shetty starrer Kantara is doing very good business outside of lead actor and director's home state of Karnataka. The Hindi version has emerged a huge contributor to the film's domestic collections and the movie will collect ₹100 crore in the dubbed version alone on its 7th day (Wednesday). Meanwhile, on its 6th day at the box office, Kantara: Chapter 1 has already surpassed the Hindi biz of the first installment Kantara, released in 2022.
Kantara Chapter 1 beats Kantara Hindi collection
On Tuesday, making the most of low tickets prices, Kantara: Chapter 1 witnessed a slight boost its collections, especially in Hindi. The film collected in double digits on October 7. As per Sacnilk, Kantara: Chapter 1 did ₹33.50 crore biz in all languages in India and the collection in Hindi was around ₹10.50-11.50 crore. This was a jump form the Monday figures of ₹8.75 crore.
Kantara Chapter 1 Hindi version has in six days collected a little over ₹92 crore, thus surpassing the Hindi biz of the franchise's first installment Kantara (₹84.77 crore) in under a week. On its 7th day at the box office, the Hindi biz will cross ₹100 crore mark. It also the second highest grossing Kannada film in Hindi, only behind KGF: Chapter 2, starring Yash. The biz in all languages after 6 days is ₹290.25 crore.
Rishab Shetty and team meet Delhi CM Rekha Gupta
Kantara: Chapter 1 actors Rishab Shetty and Rukmini Vasanth on Tuesday (October 7) paid a courtesy visit to Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta at the Mukhyamantri Janseva Sadan. Gupta took to Instagram and shared pictures from her meeting with the team.
"Met Rishab Shetty, actor and director of Kantara Chapter 1 and his team at the Mukhyamantri Janseva Sadan today. The film beautifully reflects India's spiritual depth and cultural richness, bringing alive the essence of our traditions. Works like Kantara proudly carry the spirit of our heritage to the global stage. Wishing the entire team great success in this remarkable cinematic journey," she posted. Kantara: Chapter 1 released on October 2.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published By : Devasheesh Pandey
Published On: 7 October 2025 at 22:59 IST