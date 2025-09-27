Kantara Chapter 1 Surpasses Kantara Opening Day Collection In Advance Booking As Ticket Sales Skyrocket By 300% In 24 Hours

Kantara Chapter 1 Advance Booking Collection Day 1: Rishab Shetty is coming out with the prequel to his blockbuster folk thiller Kantara (2022). Titled Kantara Chapter 1: The Legend, the action packed period drama is all set to release on October 2, coinciding with the Gandhi Jayanti and Dussehra period. The hype surrounding the Kantara prequel is high and the advance booking is witnessing good response at the India box office.

How much has Kantara: Chapter 1 collected in advance booking?

The pre-sales for the movie opened on September 26 in Karnataka, which is Rishab Shetty's home turf. Limited advance bookings have also opened for the Hindi and Telugu versions, with more shows set to open for ticket booking soon. There has been a demand for higher showcasing for Kantara: Chapter 1 in Hindi belts as it is coming out in clash with Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor starrer Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. As a screen war ensues, Kantara has also started selling out tickets in Hindi.

Kantara Chapter 1 will release on October 2 | Image: X

So far, Karnataka is leading the biz for Rishab's movie. 66,427 tickets have been sold so far in the state and the collections stand at ₹2.67 crore. Such numbers from a single market is indicating that the movie is headed for a mammoth start. Kantara: Chapter 1 pre-sales in Karnataka has passed the opening day collection of the first installment in the state, which is also a good sign.

Kantara: Chapter 1 will also release in IMAX | Image: X