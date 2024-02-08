Advertisement

Rishab Shetty is busy with the shooting of his next film Kantara: Chapter 1, which serves as a prequel to Kantara. A few months ago, Shetty unveiled the first look of the film, leading to speculations regarding the film's plot and character. Amid the speculations, the makers have promised a divine journey as it will narrate the history of Panjurli Daiva, and Guliga Daiva divinities.

Exciting update about Kantara: Chapter 1

On Tuesday, Hombale Films issued a statement spilling the beans regarding the plotline of the film. The statement stated that the film would draw inspiration from ancient times and tell the story of the origin of Panjurli Daiva and Guliga Daiva divinities. In the earlier part, Kantara gave an insight into Panjurli Daiva, which became a huge hit at the box office.

(A poster of Kantara | Image: Rishab Shetty/Instagram)

"The film draws inspiration from ancient times and tells the story about the origin of Panjurli Daiva and Guliga Daiva divinities and also throws light on their origin. While Kantara gave an insight into Panjurli Daiva, the prequel will give the audiences a one-of-a-kind cinematic experience with the inclusion of Panjurli Daiva and Guliga Daiva divinities," read the statement.

The makers are leaving no stone unturned in making the prequel, a cinematic spectacle for the audiences with rich content and a divine experience that will be remembered for the ages.

A look at Kantara: Chapter 1

In November 2023, the makers unveiled a motion poster that begins with the familiar roar, heard in the first film. Then, the narrator says, “Light. Everyone can see everything in light. But this is not light, this is vision. Vision of what has happened, what is happening and what is going to happen, the light that shows everything. Can you see it?” In the next frame, a person, sporting a chiselled body, is soaked in blood as he wears rudraksh and dons long hair and a beard. Holding a trishul in hand, the man looks up to show his face and fiery eyes.

Rishab took to his X (formerly Twitter) handle and shared the poster and captioned it as “Welcome back to the world of wonders of Kantara, here is the first look of the first chapter. Best wishes for this new journey.” The makers are yet to announce the release date of Kantara: Chapter 1.