Rishabh Shetty is currently mounting the much-awaited Kantara: Chapter 1. The actor recently took a break from work to spend time celebrating his culture - namely through the Kola festival. Accompanied by his wife Pragathi, the couple also shared glimpses of them receiving blessings.

Rishabh Shetty and Pragathi celebrate Kola festival

Rishabh Shetty recently partook in the celebration of the Kola festival in tow with wife Pragathi. In a joint post, the duo shared glimpses of them receiving blessings at a temple in Mangalore city where they offered prayers. Taking a break from the preparations of Kantara: Chapter 1, Rishab Shetty and wife Pragathi attended the Buta Kola.

A translation of the caption to their joint social media post read, "In the presence of God, blessed moments." For the unversed, the actor has extensively practised the Kola art form in the festival which he has implemented in the Kantara: A Legend. The actor and his family always celebrate every festival with the rituals and they've done all the rituals of the Mangalorean festival. It must be noted that the glimpse of Kola festival was also shown in a detailed way by Rishab Shetty in Kantara: A Legend, where the people worshipped Deity and Panjurli Dev.

What more do we know about Kantara prequel?

Rishabh Shetty has completed penning the script for the Kantara prequel to Kantara: The Legend, titled Kantara: Chapter 1. The storyline for the prequel will reportedly be shedding light on the roots of Panjurli Daiva and Guliga Daiva. The first look of the film was revealed back in November of 2023. Expectations from the second installment of the franchise are sky high considering the much celebrated trajectory of the original film which included worldwide collections of around ₹400 crores.

An official release date for the film is yet to be announced.

(with inputs from IANS)