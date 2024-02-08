English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 14th, 2024 at 20:20 IST

Kantara Star Rishabh Shetty, wife Pragathi celebrate Kola Festival, Share Glimpses From Temple

Rishabh Shetty recently shared glimpses of his celebration of the Kola Festival - a key theme in his much celebrated film Kantara: The Legend.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Kantara
Kantara | Image:Kantara
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Rishabh Shetty is currently mounting the much-awaited Kantara: Chapter 1. The actor recently took a break from work to spend time celebrating his culture - namely through the Kola festival. Accompanied by his wife Pragathi, the couple also shared glimpses of them receiving blessings.

 

 

Rishabh Shetty and Pragathi celebrate Kola festival

Rishabh Shetty recently partook in the celebration of the Kola festival in tow with wife Pragathi. In a joint post, the duo shared glimpses of them receiving blessings at a temple in Mangalore city where they offered prayers. Taking a break from the preparations of Kantara: Chapter 1, Rishab Shetty and wife Pragathi attended the Buta Kola.

Advertisement


A translation of the caption to their joint social media post read, "In the presence of God, blessed moments." For the unversed, the actor has extensively practised the Kola art form in the festival which he has implemented in the Kantara: A Legend. The actor and his family always celebrate every festival with the rituals and they've done all the rituals of the Mangalorean festival. It must be noted that the glimpse of Kola festival was also shown in a detailed way by Rishab Shetty in Kantara: A Legend, where the people worshipped Deity and Panjurli Dev.

Advertisement

What more do we know about Kantara prequel?

Rishabh Shetty has completed penning the script for the Kantara prequel to Kantara: The Legend, titled Kantara: Chapter 1. The storyline for the prequel will reportedly be shedding light on the roots of Panjurli Daiva and Guliga Daiva. The first look of the film was revealed back in November of 2023. Expectations from the second installment of the franchise are sky high considering the much celebrated trajectory of the original film which included worldwide collections of around ₹400 crores.

Advertisement

An official release date for the film is yet to be announced.

Advertisement

(with inputs from IANS)

Advertisement

Published January 14th, 2024 at 20:20 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

3 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

3 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

6 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

6 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

6 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

9 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

9 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

9 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

13 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Dil Hi Toh Hai Actress Asmita Sood Marries Boyfriend Siddh Mehta In Goa

    Entertainment2 hours ago

  2. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainment2 hours ago

  3. Prabhas, Disha To Shoot Romantic Song For Kalki 2898 AD In Europe?

    Entertainment2 hours ago

  4. Israel's PM Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire Proposal

    World2 hours ago

  5. The Raja Saab Producer Teases Prabhas Starrer Will Be A 'Visual Wonder'

    Entertainment2 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement