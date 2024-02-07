Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 31st, 2024 at 13:40 IST

Kichcha Sudeep Celebrates 28 Years In Cinema, Says It's Been A 'Roller-Coaster Ride'

Kichcha Sudeep celebrated 28 years in the film industry on January 31. On this special day, he posted a heartfelt message on his social media handle.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Kichcha Sudeep
A file photo of Kichcha Sudeep. | Image:Kichcha Sudeep/X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Kichcha Sudeep celebrated 28 years in the film industry on January 31. On this special day, he posted a heartfelt message on his official X handle. Kichcha Sudeep thanked his parents, fellow actors, and directors, among others in his note. Kichcha Sudeep made his acting debut with the TV series Premada Kadambari. He rose to prominence with films such as Brahma, Prathyartha, and others.

Kichcha Sudeep pens note on completing 28 years in the film industry

On Wednesday, Kichcha Sudeep took to his social media handle X to pen a heartfelt note on completing 28 years in the film industry. He wrote, "Seems like just a few years back that I stepped onto the floor of #Bramha at Kanteerava studio, with AmbrishMama, to face the camera. It's already 28 years. Feeling humbled. I just have love, respect and a lot of gratitude to each and every one for this priceless gift (sic)."

 

Kichcha Sudeep shares a statement

Kichcha Sudeep also shared a statement along with his note on X. In the note, he wrote, "28 years in this amazing field of entertainment has been the most beautiful part of my life. I thank god for this unmatchable gift. A big thanks to my parents, family, all those precious technicians, writers, producers, my co-actors, media, entertainment channels, distributors, exhibitors, the entire family of Vakuta, and to each and every one who has been a part of this journey (sic)."

Kichcha Sudeep further wrote, "A bigg Hug and loadsaa love to all my friends in the form of fans who have been my most precious earning in my life, for always loving me unconditionally. It's been a roller-coaster ride and i have enjoyed every bit of it. Im not flawless, im not perfect, i just have tried my best and given my best when opportunities came. Thank you all for accepting me the way I am."
 

Published January 31st, 2024 at 13:40 IST

