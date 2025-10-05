Updated 5 October 2025 at 20:13 IST
'National Crush' Tag Not For Rukmini Vasanth, Kantara Chapter 1 Actress Calls it 'Temporary Adulation'
“Being called a ‘crush’ is quite flattering, but I do not think much about it," actress Rukmini Vasanth said amid the praise she is receiving for her role in Kantara: Chapter 1.
Rukmini Vasanth is receiving praise for her role in Kantara: Chapter 1. Although fans first noticed her in the 2023 hit romantic movie series Sapta Sagaradaache Ello, in which she played the role of Priya and starred opposite Rakshit Shetty, with time, Rukmini venture outside the Kannada film industry and currently features in what is turning out to be one of the biggest hits this year - Kantara: Chapter 1.
In one of her interviews, Rukmini reacted to being called a "national crush". Of late, such labels have been given to actors like Rashmika Mandanna, Triptii Dimri, Rohit Saraf and some other cine stars, who have readily accepted it as an extension of audiences' love. However, Rukmini feels that such adulation is "temporary". Reacting to being called a "national crush", she said, "I do not think much about it."
“Being called a ‘crush’ is quite flattering, but I do not think much about it. I believe such adulation is temporary, and it changes with time. But I am quite happy with one thing. Many people still call me Priya, my name in Sapta Saagaradaache Ello. They fell in love with my character. I was apprehensive about how audiences will receive my character initially. It was heartening to see them admiring such a simple, down-to-earth character,” said Rukmini recently.
Rukmini stars as Kanakavathi in Rishab Shetty's Kantara: Chapter 1. The movie has collected well over ₹200 crore in its extended first weekend after releasing on Dussehra alongside Bollywood rom com Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. Earlier, this year, Rukmini also made her Tamil film debut opposite Sivakarthikeyan in Madharaasi.
