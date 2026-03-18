Nora Fatehi-Sanjay Dutt's Hindi Song Sarke Chunar Taken Down, But Other Versions Continue To Garner Over 9 Million Views Despite Backlash And Complaints

The overtly vulgar lyrics of the KD: The Devil song, Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke, along with its suggestive video, have triggered a nationwide row. Featuring Nora Fatehi and Sanjay Dutt, the song, originally from the Kannada film, sparked massive backlash, which has now snowballed into legal complaints against the song. Reacting to the same, the makers took down the video of the Hindi version of the Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke, which was most widely circualted circulated.

However, other versions of the song are still available on YouTube. On March 15, KVN Productions, also the banner behind Yash's Toxic, announced the release of the song in Hindi, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam. Following the massive online outrage, the Hindi version of the song was taken down immediately.

Views on the other versions of the song still streaming in YouTube | Image: Screengrab

Social media users and native speakers of the language have stressed that the meaning of the song is the same in all languages. While the Hindi lyrics are rather direct, netizens have pointed out that the song is equally obscene in all languages. However, the outrage has been selective and directed mostly towards the Hindi version, Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke.



Also Read: KD Director's Wife Reacts To Sarke Chunar Row: When Peelings Came Out...

In the 4 days of release, the Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam versions of the KD: The Devil song have garnered over 9 million views, at the time of publishing. The Telugu version of the song alone has over 1.3 million views. With the YouTube video still available, the songs are still being widely circulated online.

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New complaint filed in Hyderabad over the alleged obscene lyrics of the song

The complaint was lodged against obscene content in the Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke song by Nitin Nandkar, who is also the President of the Veer Shivaji Sena and the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) City President in Hyderabad. Nandkar has requested authorities to investigate the matter, initiate legal action against those responsible, and ensure that the video is removed from public platforms.



Also Read: Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke Row: Complaint Filed In Hyderabad Against Song

Meanwhile, the Karnataka State Commission for Women has also taken note of complaints regarding the lyrics of Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke, which appear in the upcoming film KD: The Devil. In a letter addressed to the regional director of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), the commission raised concerns over what it described as derogatory and obscene lyrics that allegedly disrespectfully portray women.



Also Read: Nora's Song Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke From KD Slammed Over Vulgar Lyrics