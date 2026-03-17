Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke Controversy Intensifies, Complaint Seeks Ban On Sanjay Dutt-Nora Fatehi's Vulgar Song: Expose Minors To Objectionable Content

Sanjay Dutt and Nora Fatehi's song Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke has attracted controversy owing to its vulgar, double-meaning lyrics. After Armaan Malik and netizens called out the song, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) issued a notice. Moreover, an advocate and social activist, Vineet Jindal, has approached the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) seeking an immediate ban and removal of the song, alleging that its lyrics and visuals are obscene and harmful, particularly to minors.

NHRC issues notice

NHRC has issued a notice over the alleged use of double-meaning lyrics in the song Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke from the movie KD: The Devil, starring Dhurja Sarja.

The controversy intensified when advocate Vineet Jindal requested legal action against the song. The complaint has also been marked to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. The complaint has also stated that a separate criminal complaint has already been filed with the Delhi Police Cyber Cell in relation to the song.

(A screengrab of letter | Image: IANS)

The complainant alleges that the song, which has been released on YouTube and is widely circulating across social media platforms, contains "highly vulgar, sexually suggestive, and obscene expressions." It is further contended that the picturization and dance sequences are provocative in nature and contribute to promoting vulgarity, thereby disturbing public decency. According to the complaint, certain lyrics in the song are explicitly objectionable and inappropriate for public consumption, especially given their easy accessibility to minors.

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The complaint also identifies key contributors associated with the song, including lyricist Raqeeb Alam, director Prem, composer Arjun Janya, and singer Mangli. From a legal standpoint, the complainant asserts that the publication and circulation of the song may attract penal provisions under Section 294 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO Act), and the Information Technology Act, 2000.

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(A screengrab of letter | Image: IANS)

Not just in Hindi, the lyrics of Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke are also objectionable in the original language, Kannada, and audiences in both regions are questioning the vulgarity.

Meanwhile, the makers have removed the Hindi version of the song from YouTube.

(A screengrab of the video | Image: Republic)

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