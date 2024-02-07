Advertisement

Kannada star Darshan Thoogudeepa is once again in the spotlight, not for his film, but for a new controversy. Recently, model-actress Pavithra Gowda shared a montage of photos with Darshan from different occasions with the caption, "One decade down; forever to go. #10year It’s been 10years of our relationship. Thank you." This didn't go down well with the actor's wife Vijaylakshmi Darshan, who shared several photos of Pavithra Gowda on her Instagram handle and questioned her character.

Vijaylakshmi Darshan Questions Pavithra Gowda's Character

After Pavithra Gowda posted a video montage showing glimpses of her celebrating her birthday with Darshan, being involved in religious rituals and various romantic outings, Vijay Lakshmi shared a long note on her Instagram.

The Challenging Star's wife Vijaylakshmi shared several photos of Pavithra Gowda with Sanjay Singh and her daughter Khushi Gowda. She captioned her post, "I hope this woman has to come into her senses before posting somebody else’s husband's picture, it talks about her character and moral standing, knowing that the man is married she still chooses to come and stay for their own personal needs and agenda… These images clearly show that Kushi Gowda is the daughter of Pavithra and Sanjay Singh".

She added, "I generally don’t take social media to raise my voice over personal issues but I feel now it’s time to raise my voice in the best interest of my family…. Will take strict legal action against people who are trying to give a different image to the entire society."

When Pavithra Gowda Posted A Video Of Darshan, Daughter Khushi

Just recently, Pavithra Gowda celebrated the birthday of her daughter Khushi Gowda. On the same day, she took to her Instagram handle to share a video of her daughter from the celebrations. What caught people's attention was the presence of actor Darshan Thoogudeepa in the video. The actor was seen dancing with Khushi Gowda and showering her with love on her birthday, while Pavithra Gowda was seen sitting beside her daughter.

Sharing the video, Pavithra captioned it, "Happy Birthday Beautiful". She also tagged Darshan in her caption.

This Is Not Darshan's First Controversy

While Vijaylakshmi is reacting to Pavithra Gowda's video, it is known that her relationship with her husband has not been on good terms for a long time. Their strained relationship made headlines in 2011 when the actor physically assaulted his wife. This also led to a month-long imprisonment for the actor until his wife decided to withdraw the complaint. Even then Vijaylakshmi had hinted at an actress creating troubles in her life.