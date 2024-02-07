Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 25th, 2024 at 15:30 IST

It's controversial/ Pavithra Gowda Shares Mushy Photos With Darshan Thoogudeepa, Wife Vijaylakshmi Warns Of Legal Action

Darshan's wife in a long note on Instagram questioned Pavithra Gowda's character and warned her of taking legal action against her.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Darshan
Darshan | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Kannada star Darshan Thoogudeepa is once again in the spotlight, not for his film, but for a new controversy. Recently, model-actress Pavithra Gowda shared a montage of photos with Darshan from different occasions with the caption, "One decade down; forever to go. #10year It’s been 10years of our relationship. Thank you." This didn't go down well with the actor's wife Vijaylakshmi Darshan, who shared several photos of Pavithra Gowda on her Instagram handle and questioned her character.

Vijaylakshmi Darshan Questions Pavithra Gowda's Character

After Pavithra Gowda posted a video montage showing glimpses of her celebrating her birthday with Darshan, being involved in religious rituals and various romantic outings, Vijay Lakshmi shared a long note on her Instagram.

The Challenging Star's wife Vijaylakshmi shared several photos of Pavithra Gowda with Sanjay Singh and her daughter Khushi Gowda. She captioned her post, "I hope this woman has to come into her senses before posting somebody else’s husband's picture, it talks about her character and moral standing, knowing that the man is married she still chooses to come and stay for their own personal needs and agenda… These images clearly show that Kushi Gowda is the daughter of Pavithra and Sanjay Singh".

She added, "I generally don’t take social media to raise my voice over personal issues but I feel now it’s time to raise my voice in the best interest of my family…. Will take strict legal action against people who are trying to give a different image to the entire society."

When Pavithra Gowda Posted A Video Of Darshan, Daughter Khushi

Just recently, Pavithra Gowda celebrated the birthday of her daughter Khushi Gowda. On the same day, she took to her Instagram handle to share a video of her daughter from the celebrations. What caught people's attention was the presence of actor Darshan Thoogudeepa in the video. The actor was seen dancing with Khushi Gowda and showering her with love on her birthday, while Pavithra Gowda was seen sitting beside her daughter.

Sharing the video, Pavithra captioned it, "Happy Birthday Beautiful". She also tagged Darshan in her caption.

This Is Not Darshan's First Controversy

While Vijaylakshmi is reacting to Pavithra Gowda's video, it is known that her relationship with her husband has not been on good terms for a long time. Their strained relationship made headlines in 2011 when the actor physically assaulted his wife. This also led to a month-long imprisonment for the actor until his wife decided to withdraw the complaint. Even then Vijaylakshmi had hinted at an actress creating troubles in her life.

 

 

Advertisement

Published January 25th, 2024 at 15:30 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

2 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

17 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

18 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

18 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

18 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

18 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

21 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Modi 3.0 is Not Far Away, PM Sounds LS Poll Bugle; Tears Into Congress

    India News4 minutes ago

  2. India underwent era when Maruti's stock value caused curiosity: Modi

    Business News4 minutes ago

  3. Discounted Medicines, Free Power For All, Yeh Modi Ki Guarantee Hai: PM

    Lok Sabha Elections6 minutes ago

  4. RBI monetary policy meet expected to be non-event: Emkay

    Economy News6 minutes ago

  5. Benefits Of Adding Evening Jogs To Workout Routine

    Web Stories7 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement