English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 16th, 2024 at 19:38 IST

PM Narendra Modi Praises Kannada Song Dedicated To Lord Ram Ahead of Temple Inauguration

The honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently praised a Kannada song, praising it as an example of art being used to preserve India's culture.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Sivasri Skandaprasad, Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Sivasri Skandaprasad, Prime Minister Narendra Modi | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is known to often publicly appreciate works of art which highlight the cultural diversity the country houses. The latest in this regard has been a devotional song in the regional language of Kannada. The singer in question, Sivasri Skandaprasad, also promptly expressed her appreciation for the Honourable Prime Minister.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi praises Kannada devotional song


The Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to his official X handle to share the link of Poojisalende, coupled with a few kind words about the devotional song. The Kannada bhajan, sung by Sivasri Skandaprasad, was cited by the Prime Minister as a prime example of artistic efforts which aid in preserving India's rich cultural heritage.

Advertisement


The Prime Minister's X post read, "This rendition by Sivasri Skandaprasad in Kannada beautifully highlights the spirit of devotion to Prabhu Shri Ram. Such efforts go a long way in preserving our rich cultural heritage. #ShriRamBhajan" Sivasri Skandaprasad responded to the praise and acknowledgment with a comment that read, "Thank you so much sir! This is an honour beyond imagination. My pranams to you." In a separate video message for ANI, Sivasri Skandaprasad also called the acknowledgement from the Prime Minister himself as a "goosebump" inducing moment and akin to a "blessing from Lord Ram himself".

Advertisement

The Ram Mandir's consecration ceremony will take place on January 22


Set to take place in Ayodhya, the Ram Mandir ceremony will be held on January 22 with the event being presided over by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Prime Minister has also undertaken an 11-day ritual prior to the consecration ceremony.

Advertisement

In an audio message posted to his X handle, the Prime Minister shared, "I am fortunate that I will also be a witness to this auspicious occasion. The Lord has made me an instrument to represent all the people of India during the consecration".

Advertisement

Published January 16th, 2024 at 19:38 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

an hour ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

an hour ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

4 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

4 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

4 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

7 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

7 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

7 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

11 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. The Raja Saab Producer Teases Prabhas Starrer Will Be A 'Visual Wonder'

    Entertainment12 minutes ago

  2. Ranbir To Lose His Signature Baritone Voice For Ramayan Role?

    Entertainment13 minutes ago

  3. Abbas-Mustan Planning Humraaz 2 - Will Bobby Deol Return For The Sequel?

    Entertainment17 minutes ago

  4. Raashii, Medha, Sobhita Congratulate New Parents Vikrant-Sheetal

    Entertainment18 minutes ago

  5. Anand Mahindra Meets ‘Real Celebrities’ Who Inspired 12th Fail

    Entertainment22 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement