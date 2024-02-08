Advertisement

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is known to often publicly appreciate works of art which highlight the cultural diversity the country houses. The latest in this regard has been a devotional song in the regional language of Kannada. The singer in question, Sivasri Skandaprasad, also promptly expressed her appreciation for the Honourable Prime Minister.

This rendition by Sivasri Skandaprasad in Kannada beautifully highlights the spirit of devotion to Prabhu Shri Ram. Such efforts go a long way in preserving our rich cultural heritage. #ShriRamBhajanhttps://t.co/9wYmjhC4p5 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 16, 2024

Prime Minister Narendra Modi praises Kannada devotional song



The Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to his official X handle to share the link of Poojisalende, coupled with a few kind words about the devotional song. The Kannada bhajan, sung by Sivasri Skandaprasad, was cited by the Prime Minister as a prime example of artistic efforts which aid in preserving India's rich cultural heritage.

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted a Kannada rendition of 'Poojisalende' by singer Sivasri Skandaprasad, appreciating her for "beautifully highlighting the spirit of devotion to Prabhu Shri Ram"



Sivasri Skandaprasad says, "It is such a happy moment for me...I have no… pic.twitter.com/zKKftw7z0F — ANI (@ANI) January 16, 2024



The Prime Minister's X post read, "This rendition by Sivasri Skandaprasad in Kannada beautifully highlights the spirit of devotion to Prabhu Shri Ram. Such efforts go a long way in preserving our rich cultural heritage. #ShriRamBhajan" Sivasri Skandaprasad responded to the praise and acknowledgment with a comment that read, "Thank you so much sir! This is an honour beyond imagination. My pranams to you." In a separate video message for ANI, Sivasri Skandaprasad also called the acknowledgement from the Prime Minister himself as a "goosebump" inducing moment and akin to a "blessing from Lord Ram himself".

The Ram Mandir's consecration ceremony will take place on January 22



Set to take place in Ayodhya, the Ram Mandir ceremony will be held on January 22 with the event being presided over by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Prime Minister has also undertaken an 11-day ritual prior to the consecration ceremony.

In an audio message posted to his X handle, the Prime Minister shared, "I am fortunate that I will also be a witness to this auspicious occasion. The Lord has made me an instrument to represent all the people of India during the consecration".