Updated February 11th, 2024 at 18:22 IST

Radhika Pandit Is Waiting For Her Valentine Yash To Show Up In A Romantic Setup

Radhika Pandit recently shared a photo of herself on her Instagram handle where she is seemingly waiting up for her husband and KGF star Yash for a date night.

Radhika Pandit
Radhika Pandit | Image:Radhika Pandit/Instagram
Radhika Pandit, who is a Kannada actress and wife of KGF star Yash, recently shared a couple of photos of herself on her Instagram handle. In the photos, the actress could be seen dressed up in an elegant gown, waiting up in a romantic setup for her Valentine to show up. The photos are now going viral on social media.

Radhika Waits For Her Valentine To Show Up

Sharing the photos on her Instagram handle, the actress wrote, "The ‘Happy’ hour begins when my Valentine shows up!" In the photo, the actress wore a beautiful wine-red sleeveless gown. She opted for a beautiful mangalsutra and a watch for her accessories.

In the photos, she can be seen sitting across a table which is all decked up with fairy lights, creating a romantic atmosphere.

What more do we know about Yash and Radhika?

Radhika Pandit tied the knot with her Mr and Mrs Ramachari co-star Yash in the year 2016. Previously, the actors starred together in a couple of other films and TV series. Soon they became parents to a beautiful daughter and a son in the following year.

Published February 11th, 2024 at 18:22 IST

