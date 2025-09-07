Su From So Budget Vs Box Office: Raj B Shetty's Film's Historic Profits Revealed Ahead Of OTT Premiere

No one knew about this small Kannada film until it released and became not just the highest grossing Sandalwood movie of 2025 but also one of the most profitable movie titles in Indian cinema. Actor and producer RB Shetty stars with Shaneel Gautham, Sandhya Arakere, Prakash K Thuminadu, Deepak Rai Panaje, Mime Ramdas and more in the horror comedy about a possessed man. The film released on July 25, and while regional movies premiere on OTT in under four weeks, blockbuster Su From So ran in theatres for over 50 days. Its digital streaming date was being speculated on for some days now and streamer JioHotstar confirmed its release on September 9.

JP Thuminad, who has written and acted in it, has delivered a Kannada smash hit in his directorial debut. Su From So grossed over ₹121 crore worldwide. In India, it released in Karnataka and other states and collected over ₹106 crore in domestic gross. Word of mouth helped the film grow and critical and commercial acclaim followed. Along came reports of the movie's budget. Raj confirmed that Su From So is a small film but denied claims that it has been made in under ₹2 crore, after a post on X went viral.

Raj B Shetty has produced and stars in Su From So | Image: IMDb

At an event, he explained the cost of production went towards paying the actors with whom the team shot for nearly two months. What they got in return was a smash hit. Su From So is made on ₹4.5 crore, plus ₹1 crore for promotions and release. The profits have been huge. It collected ten times more than the second biggest grosser of the year, Ekka.

Su From So minted ₹23.6 crore in week 1, ₹32.5 crore in week 2, ₹26.35 crore in week 3, ₹12.45 crore in week 4 and ₹8.4 crore in week 5, taking its India gross to over ₹106 crore. Su From So, with a profit of over 2500%, is also one of the few Kannada movies that are in the ₹100 crore club, a list dominated by action movies like KGF series, Vikrant Rona and James, featuring industry heavyweights like Yash, Kichcha Sudeep and Puneeth Rajkumar respectively.